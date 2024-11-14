3 Zodiac Signs See Their Manifestations Come True On November 15, 2024

On November 15, 2024, three zodiac signs see their manifestations become a reality during Moon conjunct Uranus. Friday's transit shows us that we need not keep our dreams to ourselves.

We didn't sit back and wait for our dream to manifest — we put in time and effort to make what was only in our minds into a thing that exists in the here and now. We will leave feeling proud of ourselves and happy to be alive. It's a beautiful day for all astrological signs, and the relief we all feel with this transit will feel incredible.

Three zodiac signs see their manifestations come true starting on November 15, 2024:

1. Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You range from being a very private person who likes to keep things to yourself to someone who, once given the chance, likes to gush out everything on your mind. You'll find that sharing will get you to the next step.

What this means is that because Uranus can inspire you to share some of your amazing and fantastical dreams, you'll meet someone who is interested in what's on your mind and might be able to help you realize that dream — in reality.

This is just a part of you manifesting your dream, and in your case, Gemini, you'll do it with the help of someone else. You're talented, and you're used to having people become impressed with how you think; however, you take thought and make it into reality. Go Gemini!

2. Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You have the gumption to go after what you want, and so much of that has to do with feeling like you're lagging behind. You may or may not be, but the transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, has you believing that you need to work faster to make any of your dreams come true.

You are inspired by the weather, the month, and the idea that if you put pressure on yourself to get something done, it gets done, and it gets done well. You are all about excellence, and even more so — about being happy and content.

One of your big dreams is to find contentment with what you have right now. That doesn't mean accepting its mediocrity but creating excellence within the situation you are working with right now. You will find success and come back better than before because things work out!

3. Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

All it takes for you to go from being unsatisfied with your life as it is right now to make one little dream come true for you to feel that things are working out for you, and on November 15, let's just say...all is well in your world, Scorpio.

You've got this amazing transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, to help you get up the nerve to either say something or do something that could alter the state of your world, and you are going to see just how easy that is. You will be proud of yourself when you realize that you did it and were brave enough to make that first move.

And from here on, it all opens up for you. You can now see how your dream can come true simply by following a few steps that lead you in the right direction. You have always been smart and discerning, and your intelligence is going to play a big role in how you make that dream of yours come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.