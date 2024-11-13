The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 14, 2024

Four zodiac signs can mark their calendars because an important message from the universe will arrive this Thursday. One November 14, 2024, Moon square Mars positively influences Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces.

If you are one of these four zodiac signs mentioned (or know one), keep your psychic feelers out because Thursday promises to bring messages and special meanings. Whenever we have a transit like Moon square Mars, we can place its power wherever we like, which means if we're having difficulty solving a problem, we can use cosmic wisdom to solve that problem.

Advertisement

The universe will use the Moon and Mars to help us get to the bottom of a particular issue. What we come up with will be of great help.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on November 14, 2024:

1. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Whatever has had you tied in knots because you can't figure it out unravels for you on Thursday, Aries. You are in the right place at the right time for answers, and the idea that you'll finally be at peace with what you learn is a complete and total relief. The universe sends you an important message, and this information will help you.

This important message clarifies from here on in. You at least have your answer and can move on accordingly. This could be family-related as Mars energy often defines borders and boundaries between family members.

What that implies in your own life, Aries, is that today's communications benefit all parties, and whatever you come up with as a solution ... works for everyone. The universe nudges you into action, and as you seek out the positive, you find it happily enough.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You figure something out: you are the one in charge here. That doesn't mean world domination, but it does mean that if you want something done in your life, you are the one who rules that scene.

Moon square Mars is a power transit, meaning it has the power to reach us on levels we didn't think were possible. You are always a believer in the higher powers, Taurus, and it will be during this time that you summon up your strength and courage ... and you change something in your life for the better.

Advertisement

What seemed like an impossible task only days ago now seems like it's calling your name and letting you know that only you can do it, whatever it is. The universe's important message gives you the power to push aside the past and all you associate with it to concentrate on what's happening right now. Important!

3. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Moon square Mars stops you in your tracks and puts you into a more realistic frame of mind. What's going on is that you've grown impatient with something in your life, and rather than deal with it head-on, you avoid it and put it aside for another day.

The universe intervenes and tells you to stop, go back, and complete what you've started so that whatever you wish to begin next, you can do it with a free conscience and the energy to follow through. This is how the universe gets you to finish what you've started, Virgo.

And the big lesson is that you can't escape these unfinished projects. You can't just let them go and dwindle into nothingness. You have to be more conscientious. This transit works to deliver the message to you that if you show effort and stamina, the universe is here to reward you for it.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

If this day brings you anything, Pisces, it's a definitive answer to a question you've been asking for what may feel like years. You get to find something out that has the potential to change your life and set the record straight.

The universe uses the transit Moon square Mars as its power source to send you an important message. You'll understand what's disturbed you about someone or something related to an incident in the past.

Advertisement

You aren't interested in the past or going over it, but you need closure. The universe provides all you need to find the last missing piece of the puzzle. Once discovered, you will feel a sense of freedom. You will feel complete, resolved, and refreshed.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.