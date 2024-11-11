Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During Mercury Square Saturn On November 12, 2024

On November 12, 2024, Mercury square Saturn, positively shapes the lives of three zodiac signs. Mercury square Saturn reminds us that life is short, sweet, and active — it's time to get things done!

Taking matters into our own hands creates a space in the world that lets us know that we matter and exist. Mercury square Saturn supports this kind of proactive movement. If we do nothing, we get nothing, and so, to create happiness at its peak, we provide effort and will. We get the job done.

This makes us happy. Completion makes us smile. We did it, and we're looking at the path to contentment for the three zodiac signs that stand to benefit the most from this day's astrological events. We are not rudderless; we move with intention, control, and a goal that brings happiness to all.

Happiness peaks for three zodiac signs on November 12, 2024:

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

What pleases you the most is that you achieve peak happiness. Oh, only that? Peak Happiness? That certainly does sound good, but is it for real, and if so, what the heck is happening here?

You aren't used to things working out for you, and this tends to make you doubt more than you should. The reality is that you are a super-talented person, and not only that, you're kind and good-hearted. People like you, and during Mercury square Saturn, you get to adopt this good person vibe to your range of things to do.

You learn and accept very easily that when you give, you receive tenfold. You love making people happy and don't have to sacrifice anything to make that a reality. You find so much joy and contentment on this day, and you'll accept it as your truth for the first time in a very long while. It's all good!

2. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Mercury square Saturn transit is not known for bringing happiness but more along the lines of showing us what might happen if we don't believe we are in line for the happiness that is rightfully ours. You will know that being happy is your birthright.

Mercury square Saturn is a constant reminder that if we lose ourselves in overthinking, we may miss out on all the goodness we need in our lives to thrive and grow. You are not about to miss out on anything, Libra; you want it all and finally realize you can have it all.

Saturn's energy tends to pull on you, and that's its purpose — to remind you that you're a part of it all, which means you have just as much of a right to being happy as you do to being sad. So, because you're smart, you opt for peak happiness on this day. It's good for you, Libra. Smart choice.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've got your eyes on the prize during Mercury square Saturn, and so much of this is because you've lost out before and are not interested in losing out again. While you're strong and adaptable, you still aren't here to waste time; you want to be happy and to rouse that up, you must act.

November 12 provides you with the right kind of atmosphere to do your best. Your best will be appreciated by so many people that an unexpected result will occur: you'll be ecstatically happy that you, alone, were able to bring about so much joy in others.

Mercury square Saturn is here to remind you — and everyone else — that life is for the living and that if you want to be happy, don't dwell on the past and don't sweat the future as it doesn't exist. Live free and be happy, Pisces. Go for the gold and show yourself that being happy is what we're all here for.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.