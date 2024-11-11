4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On November 12, 2024

Four zodiac signs receive personal, detailed, and doable signs from the universe on Tuesday, November 12. We've got the power of the Aries Moon to help us get the nerve to complete what we've been tasked to do, and we'll be ever so happy to do it.

Four zodiac signs will feel stronger than ever during this time. As the Aries Moon lets us know once and for all that we can accomplish anything and everything our hearts desire, we will also figure out exactly that desire.

Advertisement

We are not backing down. We're standing up for what we want and believe in, and we know that with the universe supporting our wishes at this time, we can move mountains. During the Aries Moon, we are warriors. (without a war)

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on November 12, 2024:

1. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You not only have zero patience for nonsense, but you also simultaneously feel very in tune with the reality of the universe. This means you are sensitive to what it's trying to tell you and open to minding the universe's signs are ahead.

During the Aries Moon, that lack of patience is a guide for you, and it shows you that not everything is worth pouring your heart out for; in fact, you have a sense of discretion. You will choose wisely and carefully on this day and make sure not to waste your time.

You've got something beautiful in mind for what goes on during this day, which makes you feel all the more in the right when you decide to shut out what you deem nonsensical or time-wasting. You have the nerve to say 'no' to someone, which is a self-preservation talent.

Advertisement

2. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The signs revealed to you by the universe during the Aries Moon are the signs that lead you to greater goals and happier days. You are very much 'one with all things' at this time, and you'll find that the date of November 12 is one that you can count on for clarity and vision.

During the Aries Moon, nobody feels as if they are lacking, and Leo, that goes double for you, as you feel particularly strong now. You aren't here to argue or debate; you know what you want, and the universe has given you enough of a sign to let you know that it's worth your time. Stay with it.

Advertisement

If you run into someone who wants to prove you wrong on this day, that would be typical, as Aries energy affects everyone differently, but as far as you go...stick with the plan and do not deviate. You're on to something really good, Leo, so keep at it and show yourself who's boss!

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've spent this entire year growing and improving yourself and seen some serious ups and downs in your progress. Still, those lessons are now kicking in with crazy power, and during the Aries Moon, you feel like a supernova; this is your best season, Sagittarius.

During the Aries Moon, you'll receive signs from the universe. You won't be sitting this one out, so to speak, which implies that you are here for more, and you won't stop until you've had your fill. You are on a mission, Sagittarius, and self-improvement is the goal You will reach.

You feel as though the universe has planted many signposts along the way for you to notice, and in noticing them, you respond with action and positivity. You feel inspired and ready during the Aries Moon, and you will fight for the right to be yourself and to create the life you want to live.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The universe is trying to get your attention, Capricorn, so you'd be well advised to look around you and notice what's happening. You'll find that you are in a no-play mood during the Aries Moon, which is good; it will help you get to where you need to be without a hassle.

November 12 may feel like an ordinary Tuesday, but you'll notice signs from the universe as the day progresses. Little things taking place, and the more you notice, the more important it all feels. This day is rich in meaning, and you'll get to the bottom of it all during the Aries Moon.

Advertisement

When you recognize what you need to pay attention to, you will do so, and almost as if a miracle is being performed, things in your life will balance out and improve. So, all it takes is to focus on what requires your time. Once you get to doing this, you'll be golden. Good luck, Capricorn.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.