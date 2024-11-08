The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 9, 2024

On November 9, 2024, the universe will have a very specific message for us, and four zodiac signs will take that message and put it to good use. During Venus square Neptune on Saturday, we will know that we've only got this one life to live and that if we love someone, it's time to make good on that love.

The universe has us feeling both pressured and inspired. We know that we've been holding on to a romantic notion for far too long and that if we don't start communicating our feelings to the person we love, we may miss the opportunity.

The inspiration hits us on Saturday, and Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius zodiac signs hear it clearly: there's no time to wait. Let's follow our hearts to the love we know is waiting for us.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on November 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The universe's specific message is to let love into your life one more time. When it comes to love and relationships, you've seen the good, the bad, and the ugly, and all of it leads you to the idea that, yes, you have experience in this matter. You have always wanted to avoid becoming jaded, and thankfully, during Venus square Neptune, you will rid yourself of that feeling.

You can't hold it against life if things don't work out perfectly; it's just what happens. We humans just make mistakes, but that doesn't mean we don't try, and we will try again. We all do, and so will you, Taurus, as love propels your mind on November 9.

What you know is that you won't be disrespected; OK, that's a fabulous start. You also know that you don't like being alone, and while that depends on your mood, you are ready to let love into your life. A good move, indeed, Taurus, and good luck to you.

2. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The universe-specific message has you reconsidering how you treat the person you are in a relationship with. You and your partner have gone through a lot together, and that's fine. There have been ups and downs, and you'll realize on Saturday that there's room for growth.

In other words, there's nothing to gain by throwing the baby out with the bathwater, as the old cliche goes. You've worked very hard to overcome difficulties in this relationship, and while it's hit its snags, you'll wonder if it might not be a good idea to try again with a plan, this time.

Venus square Neptune brings out the idea that there is hope. You cannot walk away from this, Leo; this is your life, and it's just as fair or unfair as anyone else's. You are fortunate to have found love, and because this is rare, you must hold on to it and nurture it, which is exactly what the universe has you doing.

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

There's a very specific feeling about Saturday and the message the universe sends you. At this time, you might be reevaluating your life and the way you've looked at love. You've seen harsh times and gloriously romantic moments, and while part of you wishes to detach from it all, you stay on just to see what happens.

Venus square Neptune is the thinker of the transits, and it's always related to love. How you perceive love is very important; the universe wants you to consider this. While detachment might spare you heartache, being attached is what lets you feel joy and love.

Yes, it's a strange juxtaposition, but we don't rise masters who sit on mountains wearing a loincloth; we are average, everyday people who exist within the boundaries of the relationships we make. You'll be happy to know that this Saturday brings you love and experience. Take a chance, Sagittarius; don't wait any longer.

4. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

If the universe tries to tell you anything, Aquarius, it's to live your life. Well, you might say, isn't that what I'm doing? The truth is, yes, of course, you are technically living your life, but are you opening yourself up to the experiences that will broaden your world to the point of joy?

There's more to life than fantasy, and while fantasy brings you happiness, it's only the icing on the cake that is reality. The romance you wish to know of that takes place in reality, not in fantasy.

The universe is your guide to love in the real world, Aquarius. It's very safe to stay in your mind, where you write all things, and all happy endings are guaranteed, but to live life out there in the real world?

That's scary stuff, indeed, but oh, how much joy you can experience once you accept that your life needs a reality check. Don't be afraid, Aquarius. Live it out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.