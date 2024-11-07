Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Moon In Aquarius On November 8

November 8, 2024, brings us an Aquarius lunation that will put us in touch with happiness and gratitude. Astrologically, the Moon is waxing in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and how this hits us is both specific and long-lasting. We are about to experience a door opening to happiness in ways we never expected.

Friday is so pleasant and positive because we will outdo our expectations. We thought a certain thing would make us happy, and it did, but we did not think we could surpass that happiness, as we anticipated it to be limited.

Advertisement

Alas, that's why this day is a life changer. For three zodiac signs, November 8 will be the day that shows us that there is no limit to how much happiness we can feel over a certain topic. We might even say that we are reading peak happiness and are humbled and grateful for this.

Happiness peaks for three zodiac signs on November 8, 2024:

1. Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When life hands you opportunities, Taurus, you make the best of them and take them to new limits. You are a person of great positive energy and will always do your best to see the light at the end of any tunnel.

During the Waxing Crescent in Aquarius, you'll work that magical Aquarius energy so that you find yourself giggling all through the day. You are happy to see the light in all situations and can parlay whatever comes your way as golden.

This wonderful Aquarius energy puts you in such a good mood that you can hardly sit still; you love it all, and your joy spills over into all you do. This includes how others react to you now. You are both inspired and inspiring, and your happiness could change how others see their lives.

Advertisement

2. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

While the bell didn't save you, the feeling of being spared seems on your mind. You are so grateful to be where you are now that this satisfaction leads to extreme happiness.

There are many things I almost made the wrong move about for you, Libra. Perhaps it's attributed to the end-of-year vibes that are going on, but whatever it is, you feel overjoyed to have not gone down the wrong path. You saved yourself, and now you are reaping the rewards.

Advertisement

The idea that you were smart enough to choose the correct path for yourself makes you feel overjoyed, and the new Aquarius energy helps you establish that super happy feeling. You captivate others because you radiate gratitude and joy, and everyone in your near circle feels and loves it.

3. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As Sagittarius season approaches, you feel more and more settled into the life you've created for yourself. It's taken you a long time to feel comfortable with what you presently have, and even though Aquarius energy tends to bring out the rebel in you, you'll feel downright content as is.

While you enjoy rebelling and being the outcast or misfit, you are also smart enough to know a good thing when you see one, and on this day, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius, you'll see that life is not only good — it's perfect, in all of its flawed beauty.

You are exceptionally happy with how things have turned out, and that's saying a lot. To be at peak happiness is a feat that most of us only dream about, but on Friday, you, Sagittarius, will experience such bliss and good for you, too, as you have created it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.