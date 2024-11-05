Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 6, 2024

"Well, it's about time" — three zodiac signs will speak these words on November 6, 2024, when their struggle finally ends. Astrologically, we've got a Saturn-Moon alignment, and there is no joke here. We either end conflict or keep it up as if we absolutely adore struggling.

Yes, it's that simple, and while it seems sarcastic to say it this way, it's the kind of wake-up call that only a Saturn-Moon alignment can deliver. Three zodiac signs will realize that we either do it or not. Yep, it's that basic.

Advertisement

When we realize that so much of our struggle is in our minds, we also realize that we can control it to a degree. Here's where the famous line, "Perception is everything," comes into play. How we perceive our struggle is important. On Wednesday, we consciously try to dislodge ourselves from what we consider too much of a struggle. Thank you, Saturn.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on November 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Well, it seems it's time to move on, and that is exactly what you plan on doing this Wednesday. You've got a Saturn-Moon transit to remind you where you came from and a vision of success to show you what you can potentially achieve. This one's on you, Taurus. Make your move.

Keep in mind that whenever we have a Saturn-Moon transit, we will be constantly reminded of what we could be if we make the right or wrong move. This is a horoscope of reflection on past behavior patterns but also a day of decisive action.

Thursday brings a sense of accomplishment. While you might spend time reviewing all the great things you've done so far, you should start now by concentrating on how to make the future better than it was in the past.

This is when you release yourself from the struggles of the past. Ancient history only goes so far with you.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

You remember how much you struggled to get here and how hard that battle was. What you don't want to happen is to spend too much time going over the old battle scars. You tend to get a little melancholic and indulgent when you do this. Friends have told you to stop, and on November 6, you'll take their words to heart.

Advertisement

You've realized that your friends aren't trying to silence you. They are trying to help you let go of all the messes that have created havoc in your life.

You truly are in control of what affects you and what does not. With this Saturn-Moon alignment, you'll clearly see it and agree with your pals.

The real big deal for you, Leo, revolves around how you see your past and whether or not it's something you want to rule your life in the present. Saturn's energy as a ruling planet is fierce but also prohibitive; not much grows in Saturn's country. This is why you move on and release yourself from the struggles that bind you.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

You've known this day was bound to get here, and while it wasn't dependent on November 6, it definitely needed that added touch that only a Saturn-Moon transit could bring. All this means that the inevitable happens on Saturday, and Libra, you want it that way.

You've been struggling with personal conflicts for a long time and are very tired of spending so much of your precious time letting this particular thing get in the way. On this day, you'll see that it really is up to you whether it stays or goes.

Advertisement

You'll find that on November 6, you finally get the courage to let go of this one unnerving thing in your life, and the second you decide to let it go, give it up and release it, it releases you, too. You've always known that you've got an incredibly powerful mind, and on this day, you get to use it to heal and renew yourself. Good for you, Libra.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.