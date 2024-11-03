3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Obstacles On November 4, 2024

On November 4, 2024, three zodiac signs will finally come face to face with the very specific obstacles that hold us back and do not relent. During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, we will see that if we do not take this upon ourselves, then our obstacles will forever be in our way.

Moon opposite Jupiter shows us that we've got a world of great opportunity ahead of us if we'd only open up our eyes and see what is right before us. We can no longer stick with the belief that we cannot do something; we must forge on, and three zodiac signs will learn this lesson on this day.

Because these obstacles are so specific to each individual, we know what to concentrate on in order to remove them from our lives. We have that on our side, during Moon opposite Jupiter, and this is what makes it all possible. Three zodiac signs will overcome that last hurdle on November 4, 2024.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific obstacles on November 4, 2024

1. Leo

Let's face it, obstacles are hard to get over, especially when you've spent a lifetime building them up to the point where they're practically religious icons. You have always been a fervent believer in whatever it is you choose to put that kind of energy into, Leo. And on November 2, 2024.

Because this day provides you with some incredible insight, you might see the foundation of what you believe in start to crack. This is a good thing, as this thing has also been a severe obstacle to your learning and growing. Putting aside your blind faith is what will be taking place on this day, during the Moon opposite Jupiter.

By the end of the day, you'll be saying things like, "I only wish I knew earlier..." The truth is, everything happens in its own time, and so does this new learning of yours. However, you will discover what it's like to be free from the obstacles that held you back, all because you took it upon yourself to investigate the dogmatic way you've been looking at something.

2. Virgo

There is no one like you, Virgo, in so much as when you believe in something, you stick with it like glue. You are the ultimate immovable object when confronted by an unstoppable force. You will see it through to the bitter end, and sometimes, that end is bitter.

This obstinance of yours isn't always healthy and much of the time, it harms you, emotionally. This is a burden, an obstacle, and you rarely think of giving it up or getting over it because you've convinced yourself that this is the only way to live. On November 4, you learn that there's more to life than sticking to your singular ideas.

While it's commendable to be fervent and dedicated, it's foolish to stick with something that always ends up hurting you. During Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll get to see that you can still love what you love, without having to hurt yourself or others to uphold it. This is the day you overcome one of the most intense obstacles of your life.

3. Aquarius

No matter what, you know the truth, Aquarius. When it comes to your life, your health, and your attitude, you have always known what it takes to get to the place where you feel great about who you are, and how you feel. The only problem here is that you don't listen to the inner voice; you ignore it.

This is how you create an obstacle and in this case, the obstacle is all about what you can do to create for yourself a healthier life. You don't like to admit that you're simply lazy; you don't want to eat right. You don't want to exercise. You know this is crucial, but you'd rather think it away, and this is your main obstacle, Aquarius.

Because of Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll get a chance to see how the other half lives, so to speak. This is the day you accept the challenge of doing what is right for your body and your health. You can't kid yourself anymore. The laziness is about to become a thing of the past. You are on your way to officially overcoming the worst obstacle you've ever encountered: your laziness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.