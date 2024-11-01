The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 2, 2024

Four zodiac signs will receive an important message from the universe on November 2, 2024. We know that whatever happens on this day was meant to be. This Saturday is not your ordinary run-of-the-mill weekend date. While everything looks normal, what's happening inside our minds and hearts is quite different.

Astrologically, we're working in tandem with the transit of Mercury in Sagittarius, which is not only so go, so positive, and so fast, but it's the kind of split-second device that has us changing our minds very, very quickly. This sudden change of plans is what we might call saved by the bell.

Advertisement

Four zodiacs will utter a resounding phew by day's end, knowing that we are making the right choice by listening to this important message and what our gut tells us.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on November 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

There's a lot to unpack in your horoscope for November 2, and so much of it revolves around the idea that you, Taurus, must do something that you've known was inevitable but is now pressing and imminent. A decision must be made; rather than make a big deal about it, you simply push on and do it.

You'll see that your attitude is much more accepting and less hesitant about this decision and that perhaps it's this day that changes everything. Trusting that you can make this decision and that it's yours alone gives you a sense of power.

Whereas you might have backed away in the past, you've realized that this is not going away and is not as bad as anticipated. You'll see that the sooner you get it done, the better it turns out. This is going to be a very good and helpful day for you. Listen to the universe's message, Taurus. Trust in it.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

You get a sudden rush of insight that lets you know that what you plan on doing is exactly what you should be doing. This may lead you to review the details in depth, which isn't a bad idea.

This day lets you know that you're about to make a pretty hefty decision concerning your life and perhaps someone in your life. What you've had in mind is good, but you've wondered whether it's a good move. This day shows you that you've been on the right track.

Advertisement

It also implies that you should go for it. Let the power of the universe's message work to make things happen now. Sagittarius powers you up with positivity, and Mercury adds to your productivity, and the two of them together, in your sign, Cancer, work to bring about great success. Good luck with all you do.

3. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Back in the old days, you always listened to your gut, believing that if it came from you, it had to be good. That higher power of yours was something you shared with the universe, and so, when it spoke to you, you were receiving divine information.

You'll have Mercury in Sagittarius to confirm that higher power feeling, and you'll see that whatever it is, you need to do right now...there's no more time left. You have to act, and in a way, like this kind of pressure.

It's not that you didn't expect the pressure to pile on because, in a way, you created the situation like that. What's fortunate is that now you are experienced; you've thought things through and are ready to jump on board with whatever you've decided. You are in the right, and you know it, Leo.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

Mercury in Sagittarius puts your mind in the right frame for decisive action. This is no ordinary day for you. You've been aware that this day would last a long time. While you might have fallen into a lazy spell and you could have gotten into procrastinating, you know now that its number's up.

It's your turn to do whatever you must, Sagittarius, and with Mercury in Sagittarius as your helpful transit of the day, you'll get to it promptly and conclude it just as quickly. Friday of deliberation and trial but a day of action and completion.

Advertisement

You are not one to let a project or an idea go on and on forever without tending to it and closing it down properly. This Saturday shows you that once you make it happen, you'll never have to deal with it again. Onwards to better things. You have trusted your gut, and the universe has spoken.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.