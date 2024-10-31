3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On November 1, 2024

New month, new you, and November 1, 2024, three zodiac signs discover their true purpose. Astrologically, we've got the New Moon in Scorpio to help us achieve whatever it is that's on our minds, and for Gemini, Libra and Pisces zodiac signs, the idea of finding one's true purpose isn't so far off.

We recognize that true purpose is a rather lofty idea, but we also know that we are lofty enough to want to discover what this could be, so we search our hearts for truth. We are brazen and bold; we may not know where we're going, but we know we'll get there in style.

Advertisement

We give ourselves a moment to think. We aren't rushing into anything but seeing what makes the most sense for us. We will review what works in our lives, what we love, and what we wish to pursue. We will end up feeling very good about what we come up with.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on November 1, 2024:

1. Gemini

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You're pretty much set on the idea of already knowing your true purpose, and this first day of November only reiterates this for you. The universe is keen on you pursuing what you are already excellent at, and you are quite happy to continue this path.

You might feel extra charged during the New Moon in Scorpio simply because this transit stirs your imagination. You've got so many grand plans to accomplish, and in your mind, you know exactly what you'll need to do next.

The New Moon in Scorpio brings you a refreshed sense of purpose and discovery. While nothing has changed, you know that pursuing a purpose could always use an energy boost. You believe in yourself, Gemini, and therefore, you make allowances for all you need to know to improve, to focus on, and to serve this purpose of yours.

Advertisement

2. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

One thing is certain: you are tired of hearing yourself speak of the things you want without knowing if you'll ever get them. What's stopped the momentum in your life, Libra, is uncertainty; you are good at so many things that you never focus on one.

You've always felt that if you could simply nail down a purpose for yourself, then you'd be made in the shade, so to speak. However, you are always distracted by your other talents, which keeps you from discovering your true purpose.

Advertisement

The brilliant part about the New Moon in Scorpio is that there's so much power in this transit, and for a Libra like yourself, that power goes directly to focus and direction. Finding your true purpose is much easier on a day like this than at any other time. So, hone in on that idea and go for it, Libra.

3. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During the New Moon in Scorpio, you'll be more in tune with the universe than before ushers in the idea of true purpose. You aren't sure what your true purpose is, and that's perfectly fine, as this is much more of a grandiose idea than a realistic one.

In your world, Pisces, you feel you have many purposes and can't be restricted to having one true purpose. You have one purpose when needed, but the interesting part is that you might favor one purpose over another during the New Moon in Scorpio.

You didn't think you could discover a new one, yet here it is, happening right before your eyes. It turns out that you are very talented at one particular thing, and during this November New Moon, you'll be on top of your game, loving life and fulfilling this true purpose all the way.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.