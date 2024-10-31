3 Zodiac Signs Whose Manifestations Become Reality After The New Moon In Scorpio On November 1, 2024

Manifestations become reality on November 1, 2024, for three zodiac signs. Libra, Scorpio, and Aquarius get to see something very special start to take place. We have a New Moon in Scorpio, and according to astrology, this is when wishes become a reality.

New Moons are an opportunity to stay or to go — it's all up to us. New Moon energy is strong but silent. It depends on us to take shape, and these three zodiac signs that absorb the power inherent in this particular horoscope become more comfortable with taking chances and go for it.

We want to see our wishes become reality. We want to take that chance and just go for it. After all, it is the first day of the month, and we feel a little more intense and directed about getting this done. We are ready to make our wishes become realities.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on November 1, 2024:

1. Libra

What you feel in your November 1, horoscope is akin to pressure. While no one is breathing down your neck trying to get you to do something, you can't help but feel as if you need to get things done. This is all good, Libra; it shows that you are conscientious and on top of it all.

You put the pressure on yourself during the New Moon in Scorpio, which isn't necessarily bad. The way you tend to work the magic, you will, no doubt, make it a wonderful thing, as it all will result in you turning a deeply wished desire into a well-fulfilled reality.

You are a master of manifestation; whether you know it or not, you will be in charge of creating this new destiny for yourself. You know what you want, and yes, you pressure yourself to make it so, but that's where the fun is for you, Libra. The fulfillment of a wish is a total thrill for you.

2. Scorpio

The beauty of the New Moon in Scorpio transit in your life is noticeable and subtle. Not only do you feel strong and charged up for something good, but you also feel happy to do it all on your own. There's something low-key about this day's energy, and even though it's power-packed, it works best on a low flame.

This is where you can get things done meaningfully but discreetly. The game's name on this day is discretion; by maintaining your grace, you can do more than anything you could do with force.

You are elegant and at ease, but you carry the flame of imagination and creativity within you. You will see that one of your wishes comes to light on Friday. You are the maker of dreams come true, and there's no stopping you.

3. Aquarius

Your horoscope provides you with, outside of the New Moon in Scorpio, is the very strong desire to complete something you've been working on. You know yourself very well, Aquarius, and you know that it doesn't take much to distract you. The distractions will be minimal.

This also means that you won't be able to excuse yourself from getting things done. Yes, your attitude will be one of accomplishment, and the main battle of the day will be about sticking with what you've started. The great part is that you will, and you won't deviate.

You are quite capable of completing your tasks and can also make something in your life come true. You are about to focus on a very old wish of yours and how you can make it a reality. You will succeed, and you will be proud of yourself for not giving distractions any relevance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.