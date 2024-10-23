5 Zodiac Signs With Healing Horoscopes On October 24, 2024

October 24, 2024, is a repeating numbers day with 2424, meaning some healing energy will enter the horoscopes of five zodiac signs.

Numerologically, the energy of the number 6 is heightened alongside the numbers 2 and 4. So don't be surprised if the day becomes about people, places, and relationships and how that impacts you. While Virgo, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and Taurus have the best horoscopes under this energy, everyone will find something intriguing when they lean into the numerology of 2424 on Thursday.

Advertisement

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus's relationship with Mercury in Scorpio is highlighted here as beneficial. So, any time you pause before taking action, feeling for the path of least resistance or greater comfort, you will discover a way to the unknown in the best manner possible — with your sanity intact, too!

Uranus' relationship with Venus in Sagittarius is also highlighted, which reminds us that life is not about one or more wise sayings. It's about juggling a lot of complex realities at once. If you can embrace this truth, you won't feel strange about trying to conquer your dreams, healing yourself or others, and having a sweet life simultaneously. It's all about breaking out of the mental box!

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 24, 2024:

1. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Virgo: 8 a.m.

Virgo, the healing horoscope on Thursday is sweet and savory for you! Whether you enjoy great food or live your best life, you will thrive when you choose what makes you feel warm, good, and heavenly. That's where you will find your blessings.

Advertisement

For some, this healing path will lead you to your soulmate, too, primarily through actual food. Just keep an open mind. For all you know, your soulmate is an author who wrote a food romance! This astrology forecast is all about the fun and the eccentric.

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, the horoscope on Thursday will bring out the best in you. Stay grounded and calm. Your blessings will attract energy vampires to you like moths to a flame. So ward them off and enjoy the good stuff. Celebrate with your family and friends!

Those of you who have psychic abilities, especially related to astral projections, will also find the day to use all your senses. It will feel like you have inadvertently entered some kind of cosmic Olympics to strengthen your mettle and might. Trust yourself, and you will be victorious!

Advertisement

3. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 a.m./p.m.

Aries, the astrology forecast of the North Node is once again standing out for you for Thursday. Under this influence, you may find yourself growing more than usual. Stay grounded, you will win every battle thrown your way. That's when the cosmos will reveal its healing gift. It will be extraordinary by all counts!

Advertisement

Remember to wear comfy clothes, even if you are fashion-forward. You will thank your horoscope at the end of Thursday. Form and function can always go hand-in-hand if one puts their mind to it.

4. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 - 2 p.m.

Sagittarius, horoscopes on Thursday have a cosmic bend to it of gigantic proportions for you. Your life will not just be yours alone. It will be part of the collective, too. So, think from a communal standpoint when you go about your life. You will find your healing blessings on the path where everyone comes together in harmony, goodwill, and social camaraderie.

Just make sure to set healthy boundaries while you are at this. It's not an either-or situation where the good of the world needs to overthrow your personal needs. You must do both to remain aligned with this positive flow.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac signs for Taurus on Thursday: Cancer & other Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 p.m.

Taurus, the astrology forecast on Thursday is sweet and relaxed for you. If you lean into it, it will help your soul heal and rejuvenate. Spending time with your loved ones is highlighted here, too.

Also, if you feel called to, allow your eccentric side to come out and play. It will bring out your cosmic blessings from the most mysterious of spaces. Plus, Halloween is just around the corner, so now's the time to have fun with some costumes and spooky stuff!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.