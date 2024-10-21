Horoscopes Are Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week From October 21 - 27

Scorpio Season begins on Tuesday, October 22, sparking lucky horoscopes for three zodiac signs. The Sun in Scorpio will help us understand what truth represents and what shadows stop you from listening to your inner voice.

Since Scorpio is the sign of the alchemist, change and transformation are favored for three zodiac signs during the first week of this solar season. If you are a Sagittarius, Pisces, or Aquarius, everything you’ve been through will generate luck.

Advertisement

This excavation into the truth is a necessary prerequisite for the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, which will invite you to make decisions and take action from your soul. While making decisions can feel risky, once asteroid Vesta shifts into Libra on Sunday, October 27, you should feel energized and confident as you come to realize the only life worth living is the one you are destined to.

Three zodiac signs have very lucky horoscopes the week of October 21 - 27, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Choose the path to a better journey for yourself, dear Sagittarius. You have been moving through enormous life lessons recently that have helped you learn you are worthy of all you desire and can manifest whatever you wish.

No matter how deeply these lessons have been learned, it won't silence self-doubt. You triumph over it, trust yourself in all matters, and realize that nothing starts to shift until you choose yourself.

The Last Quarter Moon highlights your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. It also does bring the need to release or let go of something, but it also relates to what is no longer needed or benefiting you — such as inner doubt. In Leo, the Last Quarter Moon helps you to be authentic and bold when making decisions as you develop a deeper trust for yourself and your divine path.

Focus your energy on trusting yourself. You can initiate new beginnings in your career and personal life. Embrace the journey, Sagittarius. Listen to your inner self and be open to seeing where the universe is guiding you.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Scorpio Season brings a dramatic turnaround in your horoscopes and the type of luck you attract into your life, sweet Pisces. Scorpio energy governs the area of your life that represents luck, abundance, new beginnings, spirituality, philosophy, and travel — helping you realize that only by listening to your inner truth can you live the life you are meant to.

Advertisement

While you tend to work slower and subtly when making substantial changes, you may have to embrace spontaneity and courage as Scorpio Season will bring dramatic new shifts and opportunities into your life.

You have it within yourself to manifest your dream life simply because you believe in your visions and intuition. You know what is meant for you in your soul, but that doesn’t mean you will know when it will happen.

The Sun is in this transformative water sign that will bless you with luck in all you do, and you'll attract new opportunities into your life.

Try to allow yourself to make more rapid decisions than you may be accustomed to because you trust your soul. With your strong sense of intuition, you already know where this journey is leading — you just need to let yourself take that one step forward that will really change everything.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

If there is one aspect of life that always serves a higher purpose, it is the journey within, dear Aquarius. Asteroid Vesta, ruler of devotion, will activate your horoscopes with a deep sense of spirituality and draw you further into the esoteric world of meaning and purpose.

Advertisement

You may feel focused on matters connected to spirituality around this time, whether it means your growth and healing or issues related to finding your ultimate purpose or the meaning of life — but it’s a path you are meant to take.

Even if it feels like other matters aren’t getting as much of your energy because of this new devotion to your connection with spirit, it will all benefit you in the long run, mainly because Libra is the zodiac sign that helps attract luck into your life.

As Vesta moves into Libra, use this as a chance to focus on what spirituality means to you. In some cases, it may offer clarity into your journey of the self, but it may also invite you to explore reiki or energy work topics.

You aren’t just a free spirit or capable of great professional success, but you have a unique connection to the spiritual world, as this part of yourself energizes you and provides direction for everything else you achieve.

Advertisement

Try to allow your pursuit of spirituality or connection to the divine to take precedence during this time. Create a regular meditation practice or visit a local ashram.

You are being invited into the sacred realm of understanding, giving you greater insight into your divine purpose in this lifetime. While the purpose will not be immediately evident, it will radiate throughout your life long-term.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.