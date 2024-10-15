5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On October 16, 2024

Simple truths and extraordinary times! That's what makes horoscope on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 great for five zodiac signs. What's your favorite wish for the day? Make it, and don't look back!

First of all, we are gearing up for a Full Moon in Aries on October 17. So don't be surprised if you start feeling the good vibes from October 16. Now's the time to set your intentions under the moon's light.

Venus is at the final degrees of Scorpio so that the energy will be pretty potent. If you feel like inviting your friends and family for a backyard party or a bonfire night, plan it now and then send out the invites!

In any case, Mercury in Scorpio and Sun in Libra are the primary benefactors of the day. So, if you choose the path of harmony while aligning yourself with the truth and steering away from emotional manipulations, you will be golden. Libra, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, and Virgo will have the best horoscopes under this influence, but the collective can expect some great times!

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on October 16, 2024:

1. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Wednesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Libra: 10 - 11 a.m.

Rise and shine, Libra! After all, we are in the last week of Libra Season. So, it's time to make the most of your cosmic blessings before transitioning to Scorpio. Grounding yourself through meditation or focused breathing can help you stay aligned with this and trust the nudges from within, leading you where you need to go.

You are also encouraged to list things you wish to let go of and release into the past. The Full Moon in Aries on October 17 is the perfect time for that, but you may miss the ritual window if you start setting your intentions tomorrow. Preparation is the key to success, after all!

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Wednesday: Other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, Wednesday's horoscope is full and beautiful for you. Just like the gibbous moon that's about to become full tomorrow! So don't be surprised if you have a “moon-a-palooza” on this day... and the next one, and the next. Things align for you, and there's no stopping you now if you don't wish to!

You are also encouraged to set healthier boundaries right now. Energy vampires are often attracted to the light of others. So protect your aura now that you are shining so bright. Black Tourmaline can help you with this.

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Wednesday: Leo

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 8 a.m.

Scorpio, the horoscope on Wednesday is a mix of good and gore for you. But, hey, that's what spooky season is all about! Scorpio energy thrives in such settings. So lean hard into your weirdness and let your inner eccentric come out and play. You will discover good surprises, perhaps a new friend, and a whole lot of blessings along the way. It's giving Beetlejuice Beetlejuice vibes... minus the shady stuff!

If possible, try to balance this out with at least a few minutes of stillness and meditation. After all, we mustn't forget the gifts of Libra Season while in it!

4. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Wednesday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 a.m./p.m.

Aries, the time has come for you to claim what's rightfully yours — your place in the world, unapologetically. When you set your sights on something, no one will be able to stop you. So don't stop yourself! Be your own best friend.

You are also encouraged to journal about the new changes you have observed within you over the last many months or weeks. After all, as an Aries, you have been trudging through your North Node quest for quite a while now. So there's bound to be some transformation to take into account. Acknowledging what you lost and gained under the light of a nearly full moon.

5. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Wednesday: Other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Virgo, the horoscope on Wednesday is super sweet for you! So much so that it will make you grimace if you are not a sweet-tooth person. But that's precisely where your blessings exist on a path outside your comfort zone in a good way. So trust those intuitive nudges, and don't be afraid to set aside the inner grump in favor of the inner child.

You are also encouraged to consider your stance on beauty and standards. If this brings up painful memories, try to journal and pour out your feelings on a page. You will soon realize that the naysayers don't have any power over you and that it's time to live your best life and embrace your body and your continuing growth!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.