5 Zodiac Signs With Wonderful Horoscopes On October 14, 2024

Your heart is your greatest gift. That's the theme and energy of horoscopes on Monday, October 14, 2024. Five zodiac signs will have wonderful horoscopes under this influence.

First of all, with Sun conjunct Juno and Lilith retrograde in Libra as primary benefactors, there's a need to create a balance between what is harmonious and what must be shaken up for new change, better transformation, and a sparkling future. Let courage and inner conviction drive you forward on Monday.

Uranus' retrograde in Taurus adds another layer to this message by reminding us that genius ideas are not genius when they start. They are only called so after everything has been executed so divinely well that it seems a no-brainer that such an idea would have led to something extraordinary. It's akin to the “overnight success” phenomenon that hides years and years of hard work and follow-through.

So don't second-guess yourself. Be your champion and cheerleader. You don't know how far you can soar until you permit yourself to do your best. Now, let's focus on Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Five zodiac signs with wonderful horoscopes on October 14, 2024:

1. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 p.m.

Knowing your heart and following your inner call wherever it leads you makes your horoscope special on Monday. Be confident and trust that inner voice. That's how you will discover your cosmic blessings of the day. Dress to impress, too!

You are also encouraged to be more active than usual through dancing, sports, swimming, or hand-to-hand combat in a practice arena. That will directly sync you with the cosmic forces and unleash your inner chakra power and drive.

2. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 p.m.

Monday's horoscopes are wonderfully easy-going, calling on you to relax and let life unfold one minute at a time. Rejuvenate yourself through self-care, watching your favorite TV series, observing birds as they fly, engaging with a favorite hobby, or anything else.

Make time for your loved ones, too, but try not to bring the energy of obligations into the mix. The latter will block your cosmic blessings. You are also encouraged to let food guide you to nirvana-like experiences by trusting the inner voice and asking what you need to consume to bring light and positivity into your life.

3. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Monday: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 3 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Monday for you has an edginess, like a “bone of contention.” Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because things will work out in your favor despite naysayers trying to block your way or bigotry/biases trying to muck things up. That's your cosmic gift!

Lean into this, and nothing can stop you! It's time to be confident while continuing to be observant and steady. New ideas and inspiration may come to you, too. Just remember: as long as you know you have it in you to handle whatever comes your way, you will shine like nobody's business.

4. Libra

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Libra: 2 a.m./p.m.

Libra, your spiritual side will bring you the blessings you need. Your horoscope is wonderful, and it invites you to trust that inner voice if it nudges you to meditate more than usual or follow a path or special diet. Some of you may also benefit from vegetarian/vegan food to cleanse the spirit.

For some, your cosmic gift will also have a psychic edge. You may know what will happen before it happens or see something in a dream or nap that becomes a symbolic message about a future endeavor.

5. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m./p.m.

Cancer, horoscopes on Monday are wonderfully wholesome and sweet. After all, it's the moon's day alongside the cosmic blessings that are aligning for you. So let your heart guide you, and don't be afraid to speak your mind, live authentically, and set healthy boundaries.

You are also encouraged to be more harmonious with your surroundings but from the greater perspective of the Earth as a whole. Whether you do this by growing your kitchen garden, recycling waste, or choosing products and gadgets that are more sustainable, there will be some unexpected (but good) surprises and insights on that path, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.