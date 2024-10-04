5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On October 5, 2024

On Saturday, October 5, your daily horoscopes will require five zodiac signs to leave their comfort zone, but once they do, they'll find that their journey is not as uncomfortable as expected. These zodiac signs will have truly good horoscopes thanks to the Sun, Mercury, Neptune and Saturn.

Sun conjunct Mercury shows us that there's a need here to strike while the iron's hot. The energy will bless you with powerful decision-making skills, but you'll need a bird's eye view along with a holistic approach to fully understand the reasoning. Neptune's retrograde reminds us that it's easy to get lost in the details and the fantasy of a situation, so it might be time to take a step back and have a broader look.

Finally, Saturn's retrograde in Pisces will make its presence known, but it can bring a bit of a downer (although the results will be astonishingly good). Saturn asks us to make an effort and rely on our natural skills. Cultivating new marketable skills will benefit you in the long run.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on October 5, 2024:

1. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Pisces to connect with: Aries & Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Saturday is all about teamwork, collaboration, and doing right by the community you are a part of. It also calls on you to ground your individualism in a way that harmonizes with any team you are a part of so you can stay true to yourself and share your ideas while creating space for others to do the same. That's where you will find your blessings. For some, this message will directly lead you to abundance when it comes to wealth.

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to connect with: Leo & Virgo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Saturday is all about going where your heart feels loved and spending time in the surroundings that make you feel at peace. Whether it's your actual home or not, the phrase “Home is where the heart is” is coming up for you. This is where you will find your cosmic blessings. Once you spend time in your comfort place, you will generate enough willpower and inner drive to conquer all the milestones leading up to to your goals. One day at a time is the motto here. So choose love and then work hard. Together, there's no way you won't succeed.

3. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo to connect with: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Saturday's horoscope is sweet and gentle for you, Leo. Relax into it, and don't do too much. The easy path today will bring you your cosmic gifts. You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries so no one can guilt you for caring for yourself and allowing your soul to relax and rejuvenate in peace. Life is not meant to be a hamster wheel. So steer clear of naysayers who secretly wish to control you, no matter their reasons. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

4. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Other Capricorns

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, your manifestation powers will be heightened on Saturday. So make a list of things or life goals you want this blessing to touch, and then focus your attention on the top two priorities on that list. It may take you a while to get this list down pat, but everything will become easier once you do. For some, Saturday's horoscope is also great for asking your romantic partner if they wish to take everything to the next level with marriage. Have that conversation and make it real. You have the cosmos backing up your happily ever after!

5. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Aries to connect with: Taurus & Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aries, Saturday's energy is strong and vital. But how you engage with it will decide whether you find your blessings or walk right past them. So stop any self-sabotage or negative self-talk. Don't call it to get a hold of you! Stride forward with courage, let your soul nudge you to the right path, and you'll be golden. You are also encouraged to make time for your loved ones on this day as a way to balance out this intense focus on your life path and individualistic pursuits. Maybe watch a TV show together that always makes all of you. Whatever creates love and delight is the right choice.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.