5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes The Week Of October 7 - 13

A beautiful week is ahead of us between October 7-13, with a few cosmic shifts to watch out for! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under the influence — Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and Leo. But the rest are urged to look forward to new beginnings, too.

We begin the week with a major astrological transit on October 9 — Jupiter Retrograde in Gemini — so don't be surprised if there's a sudden pause in the party spirit and the collective starts asking important questions about this social experiment called Earth.

Advertisement

Then, on October 11, when Pluto goes Direct in Capricorn, another major shift will take place, and people will once more start leaning into structures of power that bring stability. Yet, Pluto being Pluto, it will feel as if the Halloween spirit of October is mashing up with all the political and social movements to create something memorable for years to come.

Finally, we will end the week on a strong note, with Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13. As if things were not already hyped and intense, things go up a notch when the collective goes into detective mode during this transit. This is not a bad thing, though. After all, knowledge is power, and sometimes you have to dig it up when it's hidden or obscured.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 7 - 13, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: other Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: October 13

Aries, the energy this week is fabulous for you! The first half will be focused on love, relationships, and areas of life that have brought you success and abundant joy. Lean into these spaces and you will discover your blessings hidden in plain sight.

Advertisement

The second half will build upon this celebratory force. So, choose adventures and step out of your comfort zone. You may realize that the other side isn't as uncomfortable as you thought. Most of you will realize you are actually pretty good at the new thing, too! Working with Amethyst or Clear Quartz is indicated for you here to aid in this.

2. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Taurus to work with: Leo

Best day of the week for Taurus: October 10

Taurus, this week's energy for you has a ponderous quality that will bring out your creative side from deep within. You will need to create space for this in your life. Too much activity or distractions will make this ephemeral blessing disappear before you can catch it.

If you can act on the message from the first half, the second half will be absolutely fabulous. You will discover hidden facets of your personality and also discover that you are on the updraft to something bigger, better, bolder, and more beautiful. Trust your gut, and you shall shine bright!

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Cancer & Pisces

Best day of the week for Scorpio: October 9

Scorpio, your life this week is intimately tied to other people, whether they are loved ones, acquaintances, or strangers who spark something deep within you (romantically or otherwise). You will find joy in community if you lean into this energy. Plus, those working in a team or collaborating with others will definitely feel the blessings front and center!

Advertisement

The second half of the week will not reveal its blessings so easily. You are encouraged to let kindness be your guiding star and charity be your motto. Nothing is too big or too small when it has a resounding impact on another person's life in a positive way. Focus on that, and you will discover that the cosmic forces are paving the way for you behind the scenes in beautiful, community-oriented ways.

4. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Pisces

Best day of the week for Cancer: October 10

Cancer, your energy this week will guide your blessings. If you lean into courage and confidence, your blessings will flow like a neverending fountain. If you choose the opposite, consciously or unconsciously, you will block yourself without realizing it.

This is not a call to ignore red flags, though! Trust your gut and steer clear of those. False friends may create problems and blocks, too, so paying attention to that is also called for here. That's how you will find your peace and embrace what's here for you! For these reasons, working with Labradorite or Citrine is also indicated for you.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: other Leo

Best day of the week for Leo: October 11

Leo, the energy this week for you is all about being self-sufficient, confident, independent, and a force to be reckoned with! Can you trust yourself on this path? Your blessings will unfold when you do. Now's the time to firmly step out of your comfort zone and fly to higher stratospheres.

The second half of the week may bring out energy vampires, naysayers, and jealous people from the woodwork. You will be fine if you remain authentic to yourself and don't back down from bullies. The cosmic forces are here to support you all the way!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.