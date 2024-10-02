5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On October 3, 2024

The October 3 horoscopes are not only good for five zodiac signs, they are truly beautiful. Will you lean into this and allow your soul to soar? It's time to step out of your comfort zone and follow your heart. Mercury conjunct Moon in Libra allows us to have big wins today anytime we combine our heart and intellect.

Sun in Libra is here to remind us that building a community can benefit us today and social pressure can often lead to positive change.

Finally, Venus in Scorpio urges us to do at least one thing on Thursday that brings our core self to the surface and aligns with our heart's desires. Venus is a powerful planet for manifestations, and in Scorpio, it's useful for exploring the depths within yourself.

Here are the five zodiac signs who have really good horoscopes on October 3, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to hang out with: Leo & Virgo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, the horoscope on Thursday is exquisite for you. If your heart guides you to do something fun and perhaps a bit impulsive, go for it! This can be in your love life, perhaps a new romantic interest. As long as you seek joy, your cosmic blessings will continue to unfold. Weirdly enough, working hard and making an effort are also indicated for you for Thursday. So try to balance being joyous and doing what must be done, no matter how tough it may be. Something beautiful will emerge from that space of happiness and hard work.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to hang out with: Other Capricorns

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Thursday is happy and sweet for you. If it makes you want to cocoon and just do the things that bring you happiness, lean into that. Whether reading a book, playing video games, or chatting with your significant other late into the night, let your heart guide you. Socializing should not be an obligation but a genuine desire. Pay attention to your body as you move through the day. For some, there will be a distinct spring in your steps. For others, this mindfulness will alert you to deep insights bubbling up from within. That's where you will discover your blessings.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac signs for Taurus to hang out with: Cancer & Other Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, the world is your oyster on Thursday. How does that make you feel? If it makes you anxious, ground yourself through meditation or focused breathing. Now's not the time to let self-sabotage ruin the vibe and get in the way of your blessings. For some, this day will be heavily focused on love and romance. If that's the case, your blessing is linked to the truth of your connection with your partner. You will either realize that you have found your soulmate or you may suddenly realize you were gaslighting yourself into not seeing the truth. Either way, the truth can set you free!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to hang out with: Taurus

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, the energy on Thursday is heavenly for you. Anything you do will shine on this day. You will shine, too. So watch out for moths drawn to your flame! If you suddenly win some money or earn extra, save it for a substantial goal in the future. You will thank yourself when the astrological shifts create something vital a few months from now. You are also encouraged to lean into nostalgia and memories on Thursday. Deep insights will come to you if you create this space.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to hang out with: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Thursday's horoscope concerns fun, friends, and the occasional goofy activity. It doesn't have to wait until the work day is over for some of you. If you are in a creative field or have excellent relations with your coworkers, you may find this energy impacting all of you throughout the day. Watch out for hidden blessings and good surprises! Try to carve out at least 15 minutes for peaceful silence or mindfulness. It will act as a counterbalance for all the strong energy elsewhere, bringing you stability and inner steadiness.

Advertisement

