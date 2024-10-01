5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 2, 2024

A little sugar, a little spice, and you have a brilliant day on the wings on Wednesday, October 2, 2024! It's a Solar Eclipse day after all, and five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are Capricorn, Leo, Aries, Pisces, and Sagittarius.

First of all, let's talk about the New Moon Solar Eclipse (in Libra) on October 2. It's an Annular Solar Eclipse, so those who live in the eclipse path (mainly in the South Pacific and South Americas) can see a “ring of fire” once the Moon is fully aligned with the Sun. Make sure to wear eclipse glasses, though, to protect your eyes!

As for the eclipse's influence, emotions will run high in the collective today (even if the zodiac sign is Libra). But a great thing that will come out of this is unearthing truths from the subconscious that the conscious mind was refusing to acknowledge. The cosmic forces are not here to play!

Secondly, Jupiter in Gemini — as the primary benefactor of this day — has another layer of message to add to this. It's easy to go along with peer pressure, especially when your reputation depends on it or your social credit and popularity feed other parts of your life. But what's the point if you suddenly feel like a prisoner within that construct? Don't let fear rule your days. Live authentic ... even if it takes an eclipse to remind you of that.

Finally, Sun conjunct Lilith in Libra is here to throw a spanner in our conventional thought patterns by reminding us that conventional and unconventional are two sides of the same coin and sometimes coexist simultaneously in different parts of the world. So, don't hold yourself back because of narrow definitions. Let Libra Season show you the various facets of everything — good, bad, and everything in between! Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 2, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 - 11 a.m.

Capricorn, some days are best suited for high action, but that's not the vibe of Wednesday for you. Instead, choose to slow down and relax. It may be a Solar Eclipse day on October 2, but you will do better for yourself if you remain grounded and steady instead of hyped and excited. This will unlock the day's hidden blessings for you.

Just know this: the eclipse will cause emotional fluctuations and swings in the collective. But if you lean into the above message, you will be able to eventually lock into your patient side and prevent the side effects of the solar eclipse from impacting your life.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Virgo & Other Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Leo, you are exactly where you need to be and who you were supposed to be. Yes, there will always be room for growth, transformation, new decisions, and new adventures, but that doesn't mean there is something wrong with the journey so far or your current self. If you embrace this, the hidden blessings of the day will manifest for you. Plus, it will help you heal your heart.

If you feel called to, do a journaling exercise on this day (preferably during the eclipse time) with a set of questions designed to help you get deep within yourself and understand your motivations. Here's one to get you started: What do you imagine to be the greatest possible future for yourself, and why?

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aries, the energy on Wednesday for you is all about knowing your heart and not budging from the path you have chosen. The naysayers can say what they want, and the enemies can try to trip you up, but as long as you remain resolute, you will win. You have the cosmic forces backing you up! (Including the Solar Eclipse in Libra on this day.)

For some, this blessing will manifest as karmic retribution for the hurts you experienced in the past. Observe and take note. You don't have to involve yourself directly at this time, but it will be an experience that finally allows some of you to start on your healing journey.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, let your heart guide you on Wednesday. That's where you will discover your blessings. This can be random impulses to do something uplifting, sweet, or intriguing. Like, visiting a local museum, eating an ice cream from a passing ice cream truck, carving out giant-ish pumpkins for your porch, or anything else. As long as you do so with confidence, you will be golden.

If you feel called to, invite other people to join you on these side quests and fun adventures of the heart. Good times are ahead for you, whether that's your significant other, children, parents, or friends. Maybe a few bursts of inspiration, too!

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, the energy on Wednesday for you has a mischievous quality to it. Let your inner child come out and play! You will find inspiration, ideas, and adventures in the oddest places (and in the company of the strangest people). That's your solar eclipse blessing.

Just remember: good energy can sometimes make less savory individuals believe that you are a doormat or someone they can easily take advantage of. Foil their plans immediately and outright! Then go your merry way and engage with those who understand the value and gift of positivity and good energy, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.