5 Zodiac Signs Have Truly Unforgettable Horoscopes During Mercury In Libra On September 26

On Thursday, September 26, 2024 five zodiac signs will have truly unforgettable horoscopes. We have Mercury moving into Libra. So, there'll be a definite shift in how we engage with others intellectually. Libra is concerned with maintaining harmony and finding common ground.

Since we are also in Libra Season, the Sun brings us this message: know what you want, go after it, but do so in a manner that creates community well-being, fosters partnerships and collaborations, and makes people hyped about celebrating their wins together.

Finally, Venus in Scorpio stands out as a benefactor, and you will discover strength in hidden spaces on Thursday. So make a wish or set a goal and then go on a deep dive to find ways to bring it to life. You will be astonished by how much you can learn when you decide. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the type of horoscopes that will make the day unforgettable.

Five zodiac signs have unforgettable horoscopes on September 26, 2024.

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 5 - 6 p.m.

Leo, the energy on Thursday is all about raising your vibe sky-high and letting it take you from there to a grander stratosphere! That means something different for each of you, so to discover the heart of this message, close your eyes, take in a few deep breaths, and let your imagination run wild. What will bring you joy? What will get you excited? Don't be surprised if the cosmic forces give you exactly what you wish for in secret. Also, if you can, visit a theme park, carnival, or childlike establishment this week. Let the conventions go as you enjoy a few thrill rides. They will indirectly help you align with this stratosphere-reaching energy, too!

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Hope and good wishes are in store for you on Thursday, Virgo. Most of you will experience this through your relationship with your loved ones and/or children. But a few may discover hope within through a certain gift or talent. Lean into this space, and you will find the mysterious blessings you have in store for you. <ake time to just enjoy the night on Thursday. It can be a leisurely car ride, sitting on a public bench and just breathing in the night, or just walking through the neighborhood and enjoying the lights, the trees, or the shops along the way. Something special awaits you here.

3. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Other Capricorn

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your heart is kind and beautiful, but you must not suppress the old wounds within. That's the message for you for Thursday. The more you lean into healing, however you can, the quicker your cosmic blessings will unlock. For some, serendipitous occurrences will pave the way for you. If you feel called to, be more mindful after dusk until you sleep, or dawn (if you are a night owl). Whispers from your subconscious mind will emerge to the surface revealing beautiful things and maybe an inspiration or two.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign for Taurus to work with: Leo & Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 8 a.m./p.m.

Taurus, the energy on Thursday for you is strong and adamant. Let it flow through you and you will be unstoppable. Weirdly enough, you are the only one who can stop this cosmic gift from flowing through self-sabotage or lack of confidence. So anytime you find yourself headed in that direction, pause and breathe. It will help you recenter and find that inner strength again. Now's the time to seek out ideas that may be a bit different from your creative norm. For example, if you like futurism, seek out still life. Or, if you like nature, engage with the ideas of transhumanism. Something will start brewing within you when you step out of your comfort zone this way.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 9 p.m.

Pisces, the energy on Thursday is extra strong and vibrant for you! If you wake up and feel a shift in the wind, trust it. There's going to be something powerfully good happening for you on this day. While the exact nature of this gift is veiled, you will benefit from leaning into happiness and steering away from stereotypes. That will have direct and indirect impacts on you and this gift. Especially stereotypes that restrict you from experiencing all the different facets of yourself as you learn and grow beautifully through life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.