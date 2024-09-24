What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 25, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for September 25, 2024 to offer insight as to what is in store for you while the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Cancer. Our tarot card of the day is The Chariot, ruled by the Cancer zodiac sign. The Chariot symbolizes life's journey and what it takes to be successful when things get tough. Life is a journey, and we are in the driver's seat. One lesson we learn throughout life is that feelings can change, and we can learn from them.

Wednesday, your emotions may go through many phases and intensities, similar to the Moon and a ride on a Chariot. Today's message from the tarot cards is don't give up when feelings are negative or overly intense. Instead, ride the wave of emotion until you reach your goal and cross the finish line. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on September 25, according to a tarot card reader.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Never give up on your dreams, Aries. Life can become so busy that you forget what you want to accomplish. Today, rediscover your life purpose by thinking of things that make you happy.

Spend time journaling and processing your emotions. If you have a good friend who knows you well, ask them what they believe you are good at and what would make you happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Be yourself, Taurus. Take the courage to strip away the belief that you must do things to make others like you. Rather than people-please, focus on your inner happiness.

When you keep the main focus on yourself, you will discover a sweet inner peace that allows you to make brave choices that resonate with who you are and how you want to present yourself to the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Socialize, Gemini. Life feels sweeter when you have good friends to talk to. Rather than sit at home doing things alone, find ways to interact and meet new people.

Volunteer or attend a fun social event that allows you to mingle with others. Be your friendly self and see how opportunities to go out more opens up to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Take a walk down memory lane, Cancer. It's the perfect time to go through old photos and reminisce. Your history is a wonderful teacher. You can learn so many things about who you are now and how far you have come along this journey.

You have the gift of emotional distance, so when you look at the circumstances in your life in retrospect, you can understand why you did things the way that you did back then and what not to repeat in the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

What do you need to feel secure and safe, Leo? You may be interested in emotionally protecting your heart, thinking that you'll never be hurt again if you don't fall in love. This sounds great in theory, but one thing you may want to reconsider is your opportunity to grow emotionally without intimate relationships.

Rather than put up more guards, consider being slower about who you allow in your circle of trust. Can you take your time getting to know a person? Now is an excellent time to practice pacing yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Are you in a rush today? Being in a hurry can lead to mistakes, not only in work or responsibilities but also in relationships. You may do something without thinking because you'd like to get it done. However, today's trite card is a warning. Take your time. Don't rush. Be intentional with your words and actions to avoid making preventable errors.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Are you happy? Happy is an emotional state of mind that allows you to reconnect with your inner child and a place of innocence.

When you feel your heart is no longer in tune with that light you carry inside yourself, ask yourself why. Perhaps you're doing something that no longer gives you the joy you seek. If so, consider adding one thing to your day that makes you smile.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Do you know how beautiful you are? Inner beauty is a secret you have to tell yourself often. It's not as recognizable when you look in the mirror, but it radiates from when you are helpful or kind to others.

One of the best things you can do to help you remain young-hearted and optimistic is to be a good friend to others and give your time when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Do you enjoy a heart-tugging film? Today may be perfect for lounging on the couch and watching romantic movies that restore your faith in love. Listen to music that stirs your heart.

Read a poem or listen to a story about true love. This day is meant for connecting with deep emotions, and a crying happy tears could be so good for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

What do you need more of in life? Your sight may be on getting more money, power or things that make life feel luxurious or easier. However, strike a balance between the material world and the spiritual one.

Have a heart of gratitude for all you receive. Let the world know your humble and kind even when life seems to have blessed you more than others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Do you dislike what you see in your world right now? You can make a change if you want to. If you are unhappy with how a room floor plan looks, plan a change and get to work.

If you feel dissatisfied about other things, create list to work from and start knocking those times down until the list is done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Being tired can change how you feel when doing work you ordinarily love. You might not think you are doing such a great job. You may feel like you are misplaced to not where you belong.

Rather than blame yourself, consider what the process ought to be right now. Do you need more communication or more quality time with someone? Whatever you desire, ask for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.