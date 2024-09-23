2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Receive Abundance From The Universe On September 24

September 24, 2024 is a day where two zodiac signs receive abundance from the universe despite the morning starts with some mental friction. Be prepared for moments when it may feel like the universe is testing your patience. Miscommunications might pop up, and you could feel like juggling too much at once. However, don’t stress—there’s a bright side to all this chaos.

Later in the day, expect surprises to shake things up in a fun way, especially if you’re willing to roll with the punches. Keep your plans loose and your mind open as the universe throws out wild cards today! The dreamy Neptunian energy might make it tough to stay grounded. It can be easy to get lost in your imagination and wishful thinking. As the afternoon arrives, things take a positive turn! You’ll feel more emotionally in sync with those around you, making it a perfect time to smooth over any earlier bumps in the road.

Romance, self-care, or even just a cozy moment with someone special will feel extra rewarding today. This evening, you might find yourself wound up in the blankies, cuddling up with your lover on a big, comfy couch while in a space of reflection, embracing the changes the day has brought. So, you can expect a rollercoaster of energy today, but one that sure ends on a smooth, happy note!

1. Cancer

Cancer, today you're fully embracing those cozy vibes and reflecting on how far you've come and how your roots have shaped who you are. With the Moon glowing in your sign, you're feeling all the feels — romantic, nostalgic, and more connected to your emotional world than ever. Your heartstrings are tuned to the perfect frequency, and everything hits the right note today.

You may be in the mood to make your home a sanctuary, turning it into a Pinterest-worthy haven where everything aligns perfectly with your energy. If something’s out of place, whether it’s an off-kilter picture frame or a misplaced knick-knack, you’ll fix it in no time—faster than a sand crab scurrying back to its hole.

Right now, you're in the flow of things, and life seems to be playing out in your favor — no forcing or stress required. Whether it's a new project, relationship, or mindset shift, you're ready to embrace change with open arms and a confident heart. Like a crab finding its perfect little tide pool, you're settling into a space that feels just right.

Your intuition is sharper than a crab’s claws, and you're more in tune with your surroundings than ever. This energy in the cosmic atmosphere might prompt you to make small tweaks to your style or wardrobe— so go on and try out a new look you've been dying to try!

While you may feel slightly more tender, you can protect yourself when needed. This is the perfect time to lean into self-care and nurture your soft, gooey center — today, the world is your oyster, Cancer!

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, with Venus now lounging in your sign and the Moon hanging out in your water sign bestie (a.k.a. Cancer), today’s got harmony written all over it. The Moon trine Venus this morning is lighting up your softer, more emotional side, and you're diving into your feelings headfirst, but let's face it—when aren't you?

Whether indulging in a little retail therapy, upgrading your look, or soaking up some romance, Venus is turning you into the ultimate heartthrob, so if you catch yourself in the mirror admiring your reflection, I don’t blame you! You've got that magnetic, mysterious energy that screams to others, “I just can’t look away!”.

Things may be heating up for you in the romance department, and you’re exuding that irresistible “come-hither” vibe without trying. People are drawn to you like moths to a flame — and you love it. Whether deepening emotional bonds or just making everyone wonder what’s going on behind your intense Scorpio eyes, you have the power to captivate.

With the Cancerian Moon offering an opportunity for open-heartedness, today is a great day to let your guard down and love a lot more. You’re like a sexy mystery novel—everyone wants to figure you out, but they know there’s always more beneath the surface. So go ahead embrace the love, indulgence, and the allure today, Scorpio—Today, this is your world, and everyone else is just living in it!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.