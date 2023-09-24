If He Does These 11 Things, He Want To Spend His Life With You

By Nicole Yi

It's not every day that you find your perfect person, so when you do, you want to make sure you never lose them. There are certain qualities you should look for in a life partner, but there are also telltale signs that a guy loves you and that they're a great choice.

If he does these 11 things, he wants to spend his life with you:

1. He wants you to be happy

He or she puts your personal happiness above theirs — not because that's what you require but solely because they want to. Seeing you smile fills their heart up just as much as seeing you sad breaks them. They want to give you everything you deserve and not just in terms of material possessions. It means that they try their best to be the partner that you want and need.

2. He's not tempted by other people

Cheating has never been and won't be an issue of concern. They don't want to break your trust, but it's not always about doing the right thing. Fidelity isn't a struggle for them because they have zero interest in being with anybody else. Your significant other is fully committed to you, and you don't have to question it.

3. He wants to fix problems in your relationship, not ignore them

He or she doesn't ask if you guys can discuss it later or try to brush things off. It's important to them to keep your relationship in the best shape. So if there is a problem, they want to address and resolve it in a healthy way. They only want the best for your relationship, which means they'd rather understand the issue than let it get worse.

4. He's not afraid to call you out

As much as your SO loves seeing you happy, they still know when to speak up and challenge your opinions. They don't let things go for the sake of avoiding a fight, but they do know when things aren't worth getting angry over. They are protective of you and want the best for you, so they vocalize concerns when necessary.

5. He does everything they can to cheer you up

Your partner knows exactly which cat videos will make you crack a smile and will grab your favorite snacks on the way home before you even ask. They hate seeing you upset and are willing to go to great lengths to bring your mood back up.

6. He values your friendship just as much as intimacy

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.