3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Mercury Trine Neptune On October 31, 2024

It's October 31, the very last day of the month, and if there was a right time to watch a wish come true for three zodiac signs, this is it, my friends. We have that astrological advantage of Mercury trine Neptune wrapping things up for us.

What's in our minds stands a better chance at becoming our reality during a horoscope like this simply because this cosmic lineup provides us with clear thinking and fast results. Mercury trine Neptune backs up this statement with universal energy, letting us know that on this last day in October, we are truly about to walk through a threshold into a new month full of promise and hope.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on October 31, 2024:

1. Aries

What makes this day's horoscope so great for you has nothing to do with Halloween, even though you might feel snacks for sweets. You've got a different kind of hunger that can only be satisfied by making a wish come true.

You've got the transit of Mercury trine Neptune working to get you what you want, Aries, and you recognize that you don't want the year to end with a feeling of incompletion. That's where Mercury trine Neptune steps in to speed things up.

You'll find that this day not only helps you tie up loose ends but also gives you strength and confidence in your next courageous feat. You have much to accomplish, and you will make it all happen this coming month. But first, you size up what is needed to make those wishes come true, and you get to it realistically.

2. Taurus

You may feel like partying the night away or just want to kick back and review a few things before the new month arrives. You've been doing very well over the last few months, and I want to keep it up.

You'll see that wishes come true because of your daily horoscope and Mercury trine Neptune. The answers to some long-standing questions are coming to you rather quickly. That's good and gets you out of that old way of thinking and into the new and more progressive ways of doing things.

You've known that you need change for a while, and even though you're completely okay with change, you haven't known exactly what that change would entail until now, that is. You that the rest of the year reveals all you've wanted to know; this wish comes true.

3. Virgo

Even if you aren't feeling speedy or creative, Mercury trine Neptune is here to up your game and push you right into the heart of action. What's going on during this horoscope is that you are being reminded to stay the course and not let go.

This means that even if you've been frustrated, you can still turn the whole thing around and make it work for yourself. Don't get into the mindset that this is the end of the year, and now you get to throw in the towel, as it doesn't matter what you do. It's just the opposite, Virgo; now is what matters.

And now is when you'll do something to change your life. You aren't content with the idea of just letting it all go to laziness, and so you do your best to make some of those wishes of yours come true. This is your big chance, and you see it that way, too. You leap at the opportunity, and Mercury trine Neptune supports your athletics.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.