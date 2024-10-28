3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On October 29, 2024

It's a nice thought, this idea of being blessed with good fortune, and on October 29, thought becomes a reality for three zodiac signs. Because we've got ourselves a Libra Moon to work with, we'll find that this day's astrology is really on our side; we are blessed, after all.

Good fortune is something you can both create for yourself and walk right into; it's not exclusively attached to any one way of being. Yet, for the three zodiac signs who will encounter this kind of good fortune, we will see that it doesn't hurt to stay positive and do the right thing.

Because of the Libra Moon, the difference is that we're not standing in the way of our good fortune. We aren't self-sabotaging, as we sometimes do. We are opening our hearts to the goodness of the world, and we are receiving it just like that.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on October 29, 2024:

1. Aries

It's time to temper your fiery personality in ways that can only benefit you and those around you. You are known amongst your friends and family as the person who gets things done. You work hard, and sometimes, almost too hard, as you feel exhausted by your efforts.

The beauty of this day is that you've got the Libra Moon helping you out, and what this ends up doing is that it basically 'mellows' you out, and Aries, you know just how important that is when you're wild and crazy Aries.

So, let the mellowing begin, and let it bring you the peace and good fortune inherent in simply being alive. You love life, and while it comes with its testing and aggravating moments, you'll find it's quite easy to feel at peace during the Libra Moon.

2. Leo

While you are madly in love with the weather, the feeling in the air, and the excitement of the season, you also know that you need to pace yourself, as you tend to become overly emotional or high-strung when it comes to all the fun you know you'll be having soon. That's why it's important for days like this to influence you, as the Libra Moon is here to do just that.

You could let yourself go wild now, and you may feel it's time to take it down a notch. This shows discretion and self-respect on your part; it shows the universe that you are well-balanced and not unhinged, as it were.

You to step away from the excitement and the anticipation so that you can appreciate it all the more when it happens. During the Libra Moon, you'll feel like a part of it all rather than the ringleader that makes it all happen. It's good, Leo, and you'll appreciate the break.

3. Sagittarius

Things have changed for you so much this year that you'll hardly notice that it's already October 29. Being that you feel your birthday approaching rapidly, you want to do something special for yourself, and rather than blow a huge wad of cash, you do something that improves your life instead.

You could be impulsive if you let yourself go. This Libra transit, however, puts you right back on track so that you can take notice of your actions rather than just place yourself in the line of fire.

You are blessed with good fortune, as the Libra Moon shows you that all good things come to those who wait and that if you take a little extra time in deciding what's next and what's best for you, you'll end up with the best possible scenario. This day is important, and it helps you clear your mind.

