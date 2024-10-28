A Major Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On October 29, 2024

On October 29, 2024, three zodiac signs will feel the urge to finally complete that transformation, you know ... the one we started a few months ago. It's starting to look like the season for wrapping things up, and during the Libra Moon, we will find that there is no time more perfect than now to move into phase two of our grand transformation.

It's a cool, calm, collected day for three zodiac signs, and we've got our heads on our shoulders, for sure. We know what to do to begin the process of change; to do so, we must end certain things. We see the fulfillment of our destiny before us, and so much of that depends on how willing we are to change what's happening.

Advertisement

So, the gist of the day is all about finishing something up so that we can make room for the real deal. We envision greatness for ourselves, and these three zodiac signs will begin the process of transforming into our best selves. It's a vision, and it is golden.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on October 29, 2024:

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Let's face it: you've been going at it for a long time, and the success you've been looking forward to always seems out of your grasp. What you do know, however, is that now is not the time to give up and that if you need to put in that little extra effort, then so be it.

You are looking for a transformation in your lifestyle because, in your opinion, you can always do better. What you've got going for you now, Gemini, is the Libra Moon, which lets you see things with a clear mind and a patient heart.

While you're not quite 'there,' when it comes to that success you see in your head, you know you'll get there eventually, and to do so, you must remain calm and steady. You are about to give yourself a total makeover and foresee total success very shortly.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What this year has brought you so far is a sense that things are winding down now, which doesn't mean you need to stop altogether. You feel the winds of change in the air, and where you're concerned, transformation is calling you. It all makes sense.

The clarity accompanying you is breathtaking and absolutely something you'll take advantage of. Libra's influence on you is pretty obvious; you don't mind thinking things out before acting on them. You don't mind pausing to go over things before you strike.

Advertisement

This day also brings you a sense of great self-confidence, as you begin to see that you are not impulsive or reckless in any way. While the Moon is in the sky, you feel calm and ready to transform yourself little by little into the person you believe yourself to be. Good and strong, able and kind.

3. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When you've got the Moon on your side, you'll see it's very easy to transform and take yourself out of the fantasy realm and into reality. What that means is that you have high hopes and amazing dreams for yourself; what goes on inside your head stays in your head.

Now, you're starting to think that maybe it's possible to make some of those transformative dreams of yours come true. During the Moon, you can weigh your odds. This is a day when you decide to remove that which no longer works for you, in favor of that which does.

You'll see that this day becomes important when it comes to career moves in the future. You are now ready to leave that cocoon; you've learned what you need to know, and now, fate is ready for your next glorious move, Pisces. Good on you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.