Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 28, 2024

October 28, 2024, reminds three zodiac signs that whatever hardships we've endured to this date, they will eventually end. We will no longer have to keep up the struggle.

Starting Sunday, we owe this hardship no more blood, sweat, or tears, and the astrology of the day brings us the right kind of cosmic support to make this come true. We are talking about the Moon trine Pluto and its ability to shake us up and bring us face to face with the kind of truth that can liberate us. And we need this liberation, this letting go, and three zodiac signs will need it enough to make it real.

Moon trine Pluto highlights the idea that whatever we believe we've suffered through has an ending. Moon trine Pluto shows us that all experiences are finite, which includes the bearing of hardships. It would be nice to know that the burden we bear right now is not a sentence of eternity; it's merely another hardship in human life, one that can just as easily be set aside.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on October 28, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The interesting part about how you end up letting go of the hardships you've endured is that it all stops. Moon trine Pluto is a strong and effective transit when it comes to shaking a person up so that they may see the reality of their situation.

In your case, Aries, you may not think that you could ever simply release your stronghold on the hardship you presently endure, and yet, your fate seems to be steering you in a different direction. Perhaps this heavy load is not meant to be carried for a lifetime. This is part of what you'll experience.

You will see that something in your life has lost meaning and is no longer worth fighting for. While that sounds bleak, it's just the opposite; you will be losing your desire to maintain the struggle on this day, and as soon as you see that clearly, you'll release the need to hold on to your present hardship.

2. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If only you had started this kind of thinking earlier. That's how your mind will work as it finally hits you that you have a say in the matter. You have continued to deal with a certain hardship in your life, and on this day, you'll discover that you paid your dues; it's done.

While it's hard to think that letting go of hardship is something you can just magically make happen, you will find that it is just that easy. Well, maybe not easy, but doable, yes. And with the help of transit, Moon trine Pluto to enable you to have confidence and self-love, and you'll find this day very satisfying. You're able to end the hardship that has taken over your life.

The freedom you'll experience after you realize that you do have some control over this will be outstanding. It will give you a renewed sense of optimism and confidence. Once you let go, you've got a world of positivity to look forward to.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

On Monday, you get a chance to say "no" to the past and all that it has brought you. You have woken up to a new day with new hopes and dreams, and one of your greatest dreams has come true: the dream where your hardships come to an end.

Whether love-related or financial, it matters not; only you know how to attribute this bountiful moment of luck and relief. You are no longer tied down by something, and this is what gets to you: you have no obligation to that which kept you locked up and imprisoned in a certain way of thinking.

And so, Aquarius, you may know this day as one that ends so much of your grief and heartache. Your horoscope introduces the idea of major change, and you now have the energy to see it through. You are no longer interested in the upkeep of hardship, so with the power of the universe on your side, you let it go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.