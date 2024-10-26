3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024, shows us that while we already know that life is not a walk in the park, the tests we receive from the universe are ones that we can handle. Moon opposite Saturn shows us that we are more powerful than we give ourselves credit for.

Three zodiac signs might feel called out or put in the spotlight on this day, and in a way, we are correct; we need to know something that's just on the outskirts of our mind's understanding and have to pass a certain kind of test. Once we grasp the meaning of this test, we may move on to the next level, much like a game.

And while life sometimes feels like a game, we have a certain amount of agency here; we are not victims. The universe reminds us that whatever feels like a test to us now will, in the future, be known to us as the key that unlocked the door to knowledge.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on October 27, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Okay, things didn't go exactly as planned, but you're used to improvising. You know that you have lofty goals and that often, what you want is not within the scope of reality; you're great at fantasizing about an outcome, but many times, you forget that some things are not within your power to create.

That's all okay, as the Moon opposite Saturn reminds you that what feels like a test right now is merely another lesson in restraint for you, Aries. Yes, you are pushy and determined, and most times, that's a great thing. However, right now, the universe wants you to think before acting.

So, the test you'll endure is the one where discretion is of high value, and only by thinking things through can you achieve what you want. There's no impulsive move going on during this day; you think, you consider, and then...you move. That's your strategy, Aries.

2. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Moon opposite Saturn represents a deterrent in your life at this point, Leo, and it's probably a good idea for you to consider it. Now and then, the universe tosses us a fast one, and it's up to us to figure out how to hustle...rapidly.

You'll be in the position of changing something up, in your and someone else's life. This could have something to do with your romantic life, or it might just mean that you must do a deep dive into your psyche to discover what's holding you back.

The universe is there specifically to draw attention to sluggish behavior and the kinds of excuses we make to get ourselves out of responsibility. You will learn, on this day, Leo, to move fast so that you can avoid falling into the same trap you've been in for far too long.

3. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The test is on, Libra, and you are about to pass it with flying colors. But first, you need to understand that, yes, you are being tested and that the universe is behind it all. You won't have time to hem and haw to get out of it; you'll be put to the test, and it's the pressure itself that will take you to success.

So, Moon opposite Saturn means pressure in your life and what you do when you're under pressure. It just so happens that you take to pressure rather well, and you'll see that this is something you've needed.

It's that little bit of impetus that the universe brings that could potentially have you changing your life for the better. That's all it takes with you, Libra; just a little nudge, but one you understand the reason for. And you understand the reason this time, and you act on it with positive force and deep understanding.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.