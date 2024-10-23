4 Zodiac Signs Receive Clear Signs From The Universe On October 24, 2024

On October 24, 2024, four zodiac signs will receive a clear sign from the universe to recognize that it's now or never for certain decisions that must be made.

Astrologically speaking, the Leo Moon brings forth the bravery needed on Thursday and the resolve to get the work done. We will do the right thing and be proud to do it.

During the Leo Moon, Aries, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius zodiac signs will be so in tune with the ways of the universe that we'll readily pick up on the signs available to us.

We will know when to strike and when to follow through on our gut feeling. Thursday's horoscopes bring endings and a new beginning. But first, we must summon up the courage to begin. Will we do it? You know we will.

Four zodiac signs receive clear signs from the universe on October 24, 2024:

1. Aries

When you feel like it's 'go time,' you don't mess around. You trust that signs from the universe will tell you when you're on to something and that timing plays a big role in your success. You, being an Aries zodiac sign, will make a bold move on Thursday. You want to win at all costs, and you stand a fair chance of doing so.

It's the Leo Moon that powers your confidence and your insight; you aren't moving blindly. You know what you want. You can differentiate between wanting something and making it happen, and your horoscope invites you to go for it.

Thursday also brings you much success, as it always seems to work out for you when you trust that initial gut feeling. This gut feeling is the universe's way of speaking to you, and you'll receive signs from the universe that will point you in the right direction for success.

2. Cancer

While you are pretty much always ready to change and grow, Thursday's horoscope brings you the perfect storm of opportunity. You can 'carpe diem' in ways that bring you success.

The Leo Moon sends a sign from the universe that reminds you of your greatness. Thursday's horoscope is the real deal for instilling courage and confidence in a person, and you, as a Cancer zodiac sign, know what it's like to follow inspiration wherever it takes you.

Inspiration takes you to your version of success and helps you plan for the future. You can pick up on the clear signs the universe sends your way and make the very best of the situation, leading directly to personal success.

3. Leo

While you're pretty sure you can do it all by yourself, you won't be unhappy when the Moon shows up in your zodiac sign to give you that little extra bit of confidence and vision. Thursday is all about picking up on the signs rolled out by the universe, and you're pretty good at this.

You're brave and daring, but your sense of right or wrong comes into play. Sensibility helps you decide which path to take, as this road leads you to the success you crave.

During the Leo Moon, it's very easy for you to look at your environment and see what's needed to create great change. You are comfortable being in charge, and you love being helpful to others. Thursday will count, so make your actions worthy and enjoy what you're doing.

4. Sagittarius

You've been heading in the right direction for a long while now, Sagittarius and all you've needed is that one last push. Your horoscope predicts that push will reveal itself to you as a sign from the universe, and you'll see a moment as 'go time.'

Zodiac signs like yours are completely dedicated to living a good and healthy life, and this little nudge from the universe to you at the perfect moment. All you've needed was that last little push, and bingo — you're on your way. Because the Leo Moon is good for confidence and courage, you take this horoscope to heart.

You are perceptive and aware, and so much of that is because you want to be. You aren't messing around with your brain power, and you get to show yourself just how smart and in tune with the universe you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.