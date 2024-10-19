3 Zodiac Signs See Their Dreams Manifest On October 20, 2024

October 20 helps three zodiac signs see their dreams manifest and come true. During the Cancer Moon, we can manifest our dreams, which is all the more reason to focus on the positive and productive.

The Moon in Cancer is a transit that draws energy from us. The Moon is waning, so it is not powerful enough to give us the energy we need; however, it serves as a signal to raise our energy and live our lives as we wish.

Three zodiac signs will experience a surge of personal energy, and within this personal power we can manifest the lives we want. This is a decisive moment where a decision needs to be made. We want to get it right. To do so, we must think positively and extinguish all negativity. Can we do this? Piece of cake.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams manifest on October 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Don't let the Moon in Cancer fool you into thinking that you cannot manifest your dreams into realities, Taurus. While this transit may feel draining, what's draining of you is your disbelief. Your self-doubt has seen its last stand, Cancer.

You have entertained just as much negativity as you possibly can. Since you're still here, still alive and well, you might as well start seeing things from a positive standpoint. The negative has left you for dead, and hey, that means you're alive and ready for the good stuff.

The good stuff looks like you are grabbing hold of your dreams and pumping all your positive energy and true belief into them. There is no time during the Cancer Moon for wallowing in despair; you're just not that person, Taurus, and so it's onward and upward for you and your desired dreams.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You are in the presence of a newly discovered self-confidence, and Virgo, it feels good. Not only does it feel good, but it feels right as if this is what you've been waiting to happen for a long, long time.

Feeling good seems to spark all the other good things you've had in mind, and you are much more interested in creating a brilliant future for yourself rather than another journey into the dreary past. The past did its part; now it's time to plan for more.

You will see your dream manifest as reality and instantly recognize that this has happened because your mood and attitude have changed. One taste of this new magic, and that's all you'll want from now on. So, being able to make your dreams come true sounds like a plan, wouldn't you agree?

3. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Because you're working with the Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer, you might not feel as hyped up about a certain dream of yours, as this planet does take things down a notch, energy-wise. That's not to say that it brings with it negativity; it does not. It only drains us of our will to make things happen.

However, you will flip that prophecy on its lid because you're not taking it when it comes to the universe or anything else cutting into your dream. You've got a dream, and you will see it through. This is something you've promised yourself, Scorpio.

So, while the world takes a break and hunkers down with the ebbing energy provided to us, you will step up to the mantel and hit yourself a home run. You can manifest your dream, and that's just the first in a long string of winnings to come. Yay, you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.