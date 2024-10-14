3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky On Tuesday, October 15

On October 15, 2024 we rejoice for the three luckiest zodiac signs who will walk into some very good fortune, as the daily astrology shows us that during Moon trine Venus, the power of positive thinking is on our side ... and we're going to do something about it, too.

Moon trine Venus will be part of why this day goes so well for us, and so much of what makes this transit tick is how we learn to give and receive love. On October 15, the luck that makes us the luckiest has very much to do with love and romance.

The luck we find on Tuesday is good fortune being shared and acknowledged. This acknowledgment couldn't come quickly enough for these three zodiac signs, and now that it's here, we are happy and feeling quite lucky about it all.

Three zodiac signs are very lucky on October 15, 2024:

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Whatever doubts were left in your mind, you can count on this day and its Moon trine Venus transit to clear up any old confusion. October 15 brings you very good luck, and you'll find that so much of this good fortune revolves around the idea of romance and finding true love.

There is someone in your life that you adore, but they may not know it, or perhaps they do, but they would do better if you just came out and told them so. Moon trine Venus has you coming to terms with this love of yours and feeling quite brave about personally communicating this feeling to them.

Don't be afraid, Gemini, as the universe is totally on your side. Because you've got the ultra-positive transit of Moon trine Venus, you can know that whatever you say or do, it will probably bring you the love you wish to know in your life. A good day indeed.

2. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The person you've had a crush on has the same feelings for you, and even if this is someone you're already in a relationship with, Tuesday and its transit of Moon trine Venus will take that love, shake it up, and present it back to you with even more hope and happiness.

The Moon trine Venus is no slouch when it comes to delivering good vibes, and you'll see that this is one of those days where everything is coming up, you, Cancer. You are well-liked by the people in your life, but your love life makes the news on Tuesday.

What you're looking at is a case of spectacular good luck, all playing out in the arena of romance. This is a very good day to tell all, and to receive all as well, as you'll find out at this time that the person you've been crushing on is so totally into you that it's not funny. What a blast!

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Well, you can't say you didn't see this one coming, and what's coming is true love and plenty of it. Yes, Pisces, that's how this day's transit works, and with Moon trine Venus on your side, you may just find that this is one of the better days of the year.

Not only do you feel loving and happy about the person you love, but you also feel a sense of self-love, which translates as self-respect and the desire to know in your heart that the person you love is being real with you. You are not one to accept anything fraudulent, and no worries here.

We're looking at a very lucky day in your Pisces world, and you won't have to feel any inhibitions about it; you can let loose without having to fear rejection or humiliation. The person who loves you wants you to know that they are one hundred percent on your side, and that will make you very happy, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.