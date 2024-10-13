3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Moon Conjunct Saturn On October 14, 2024

October 14, 2024, lets us know that we're about to walk into a more fortunate era than we've just lived through, and for three zodiac signs, that's major news. We need that radical change, and we certainly do need the good fortune.

During the transit of the Moon conjunct Saturn, we'll have a pretty good perspective and see things differently. This means that we can consider where we've been so that where we are now is a peaceful and fortunate place, removed from the hardships of the past.

Moon conjunct Saturn reminds us that 'it could always be worse.' While that's not exactly a mantra we want to repeat repeatedly, we will see three zodiac signs feeling rather humbled by this day's opportunistic qualities.

We can live happier, more fortunate lives while remembering where we've come from and what we must do to keep the good fortune going.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on October 14, 2024:

1. Aries

"Well, it's about time," you might be saying, as you've started to see some serious improvement in your daily life. It appears that you are now entering a very fortunate era in your life, and you feel you paid for every last drop of this new phase.

What you've been doing over the last few weeks helps you accept that. Yes, you are entitled to happiness and good fortune. Because we have the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn in our midst, you will find it very easy to deal with the fact that the tables have just turned for the good.

This could cover financial woes as well. Moon conjunct Saturn is the kind of transit that has you learning lessons rapidly and avoiding making the same kinds of mistakes twice. Part of what makes this new era so fortunate is that you 'accept' it, rather than doubt it. Good for you, Aries.

2. Taurus

While you try to put on a brave face and get 'er done all the time, you know that deep down inside, you have your insecurities and doubts. You show the world that brave facade, and oftentimes, it works for you, like fake it 'til you make it.

On Monday, however, you'll see that there are forces at play here and that Moon conjunct Saturn is one of them. This transit lets you know that the positive feeling you've got right now is not fake, nor is it something you are putting on; in fact, it's the real deal, and you happen to be walking into a very fortunate era.

Moon conjunct Saturn shows you that nothing is black and white and that those gray areas are worth looking into. This brings up the idea of compromise and adapting; if you can compromise and adjust, you can make room for the good times destined to come your way very shortly.

3. Capricorn

When the Moon conjuncts Saturn, you, Capricorn, will notice a change in how people react to you. This is good and crucial, too, as this is just about the time of year when you need to be in touch with others. You aren't working in a bubble, and the input of others right now is what adds to your future good fortune.

You'll come to realize that all of your hard work not only has a purpose but is also something that others need. This puts your talent on the map, and people need what you have to offer, creating a successful environment for you.

What went from running well but not exciting has turned into efficiency and productivity. You are now walking into a very fortunate era, which suits you to a tee, as you enjoy watching the fruits of your labor grow into magnificent blossoming trees.

