Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Moon Aligns With Venus On October 10

October 10, 2024, lets three zodiac signs know that we're not alone and that if we have been feeling down or sad, those days are about to end because joy returns. Astrologically, the Moon is aligned with Venus to show us that joy still exists in our lives and that we mean to get some.

Since it's October, many of us can't help but see this as the wind-down phase leading up to the year's end. Around this time, three zodiac signs want to wrap it up and figure out what went wrong this year to learn from failure, and what we can do to make it go right. When the Moon aligns with Venus, we allow the concept of love to enter the picture.

So, we see very clearly where we went wrong, and we wrap that feeling up so that we can allow in the powers of love. Yes, the year is now ending, but we're still alive and thriving, and what we're interested in now is joy and happiness. When the Moon aligns with Venus, we have this chance.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on October 10, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

So, there's hope after all? Wow, this day is looking better with every minute spent. It's as if you've finally decided to let love into your life instead of holding on so tightly to your pain and dread that it ruins your every second. You are quite tired of an attitude anyway, so when the Moon aligns with Venus in Scorpio, you are ready for joy to return.

And what this transit brings is love, self-love, and the confidence to believe that this is only the beginning. You aren't subjugated to a life of pain, Gemini, and while that may seem a little dramatic, you do tend to make the pit of despair your home. Alas, those days are over.

You'll feel as though joy and happiness are, indeed, your birthright, and you need not pay as much attention to the negative wave in your life. No more; you are consciously trying to be happy, and the Moon-Venus alignment seals the deal.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You don't like to draw as much negativity out of a situation as possible to give yourself something to do, but you have recently gone through a spell that's taken a lot out of you. Still, you're an optimistic person who always believes there's good in the world, and that you have a place in it.

When the Moon aligns with Venus, you will feel joy come back to you. All the love in your heart is trying to rise and get noticed. You can't deny this feeling, Leo, and while there's nothing to blame for it, you might say that your feeling of joy is nothing short of cosmic.

So, this Moon-Venus alignment helps you find your way back to joy, and once you start to see how possible it is for you to be happy once again, you'll do all you can to support the feeling. This is a brilliant day for you, Leo, and it doesn't stop here; this kind of happiness lasts and lasts. Good for you.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Now and then, you wonder how and why you let so much go. Yes, you've seen a few hard times in your life, Aquarius, and while you don't like to sit and stew in that kind of negative energy, there have been times when it has gotten the best of you.

Fortunately, this is a temporary state of mind, and you'll see that it's really up to you to invite joy back into your life. It becomes obvious to you that this is a choice; you can have joy or sorrow, and it's starting to look like sorrow has seen its day.

Joy returns to you because you are now ready to move on. Sadness has done all it can, and you've gotten some valuable lessons from it. Still, it's sadness, and you want no more of it, which is why you can open your heart to bliss, happiness, and peace of mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.