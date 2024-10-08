3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On October 9, 2024

On October 9, 2024, three zodiac signs will finally know what it feels like to overcome self-doubt and find true happiness. Astrology reveals in Wednesday's horoscopes that with the Capricorn Moon's help, we make the right move toward healing and joy.

We can all admit that it's so hard to overcome insecurities about ourselves because we don't know the depth of this kind of self-doubt. We know we are hard on ourselves but think we are justified. On October 9, we realized there was no need for all this harsh self-judgment.

We also realize that if we can release ourselves from the prison of self-condemnation, we can breathe easier and pursue true happiness. Happiness doesn't exist until we decide to love ourselves; on Wednesday, we do just that.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on October 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If you feel a part of you is regressing a bit, you can get past those feelings of self-doubt and find happiness. You've come a long, long way in your efforts to become a better person, and while you may think you've finally gotten there, you still have a little bit further to go.

On October 9, you don't let self-doubt hold you back. What you'll experience is the influence of the Capricorn Moon and how it shows you that while you've done a great job of improving yourself, there are still things you need to address, and that's OK because you want to go as far as you can when it comes to self-improvement.

You are very much interested in living a happy, healthy life where self-doubt is virtually nonexistent, and you accept that this is a long journey but one you will eventually master. You are okay with all of this, Taurus, and as you rid yourself of all the negativity in your life, you come to know that true happiness is, indeed, an option.

2. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You tend to be very aware and open during the Capricorn Moon, and this day's version of it will be no different. You've decided you wanted more: more happiness, more joy, less troubles, and much less self-doubt.

You have started to see how to overcome it for happiness. You can be your worst enemy simply by believing in the lies you've created about yourself so long ago. Old habits die hard, as they say, and during the Capricorn Moon, you'll see just how hard it is to give up those bad habits.

Still, Capricorn, you are driven and determined, and you won't want to continue with the same sad story. You are tired of doubting yourself — it comes to no good. What you are, however, is ready to take on a world of joy and happiness, knowing that this can only exist if you love yourself.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You have learned that there are times when you defend your right to put yourself down. You don't always know when your self-doubt is real or if it's just what you expect of yourself. It would be best if you broke this habit, and during the Capricorn Moon, you might get there.

You can see yourself very clearly, Pisces. While much of it might be hard to look at, you'll recognize that you overcome self-doubt by looking closely at who you are and what you've been doing to sabotage your every move; you can be happier if you figure out how to get out of it so you may experience joy again.

You were happy once, Pisces, and you can get that back again, and on October 9, all the signs are there for you. Try to relax on that self-doubt program and allow yourself to breathe again. You are perfectly fine as you are, and once you stop punishing yourself, you'll be on the right track for true happiness to enter your world again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.