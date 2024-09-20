Your daily horoscope for September 21, 2024, is here. Today, the Sun in Virgo is in a harmonious trine aspect with Pluto in Capricorn. During the Sun trine Pluto transit, you may feel more empowered to believe that you deserve to ask for your desires and have more confidence in to ask for more. Let's see what else the stars reveal for your zodiac sign and what you can expect to experience this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is an incredible opportunity to focus on your bigger goals as you have the energy to bring projects to completion. However, be mindful to take some time out for yourself so that you can remain centered and take care of your well-being. This is a great time to think about how each task will bring you closer to your desired future, as this will boost you even more to keep going when you know that each action is contributing to your mission.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a good time to perhaps revisit half-finished projects that you may have placed on pause, as you may have more inspiration to restart them. You may ask yourself, “What daily practices help me to find the balance between work and play?” or “What are the initial signs that my body notifies me that I need to rest?” Remember, you’re on your own timeline.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

To work best with these cosmic energies, reflect on how you can set intentions that feel rewarding and add to your legacy. This is a good time to ask yourself what legacy means for you and how each day is adding to your bigger plans. When you’re consistent with your incremental goals, you can see how important it is to be grateful for the growth you’ve achieved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an incredible time to think about your power exchanges in your relationships. Relationships should feel empowering, liberating, and expansive. We are all on our own individual journeys, but relationships play an important role in helping us come to a greater understanding of ourselves. How can you actively contribute to the empowerment and growth of those you are in a relationship with?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you may be feeling more uninhibited and liberated. You may make decisions that you have been considering for a while and have the courage to make the leap. Additionally, it’s important to take some time out of your day to think about the full impact of your decisions and not feel as though you have to rush the process. Take a moment to visualize the outcomes you desire. How do these outcomes contribute to your overall sense of freedom and fulfillment?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you may feel more emotionally grounded and have a clearer perspective on the small details, allowing you to focus on your current reality. You may be more inclined to focus on practical tasks that can help you build towards creating stronger and more sustainable foundations for yourself. This is a good time to practice embodiment practices, as you’re able to listen to your body’s messages.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This marks a pivotal period to rest and reflect, honoring our need to take some time out for ourselves. You may feel an intuitive nudge to go within and understand your innate longings, desires, and motivations. This season offers a chance to prioritize well-being and restore yourself from previous growth cycles. Even if things may seem stagnant, it’s only because there are fewer distractions keeping you from being fully present.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is a great opportunity to review how your structures and foundations are serving your long-term vision. This is a good time to zoom in on how your foundations are effectively supporting you on a day-to-day basis. The smaller details often add up to the bigger picture, and you’re able to have a better perspective on what small changes you can make to advance more efficiently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s a good cosmic phase to reflect on what your perspective of success looks and feels like to you and to remind yourself that it’s okay if it doesn’t look like those around you. We all have different paths to follow, and you may feel more confident that you’re on the right track. You may ask yourself, “How can I release fears around failure?” or “How can I reframe my perspective on what it means to be successful?”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you own your gifts and understand how much you positively impact the world around you, you give your self-esteem a huge boost. Celebrate yourself! Additionally, during this phase, you can understand what may be blocking you from seeing your value and worth. You may be more inclined to think about how you can help elevate humanity through your contribution.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to hone in on your strengths, gifts, and talents and put them into practical application. If you’ve been doubtful of your ability to reach your dreams, then you may feel a burst of optimism that it isn’t as far out of reach as you may have thought. This is a great time to understand the roots of your insecurities so that you’re better able to challenge the thoughts as they arise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may feel the need to invest your time into your relationships and reflect on how much time and energy you’re investing in your long-term growth. This is a great time to assess how secure you feel in your relationships and how you can make more time to further commit yourself to connections that make you feel grounded. What small, practical steps can you take to deepen your commitment to the relationships that matter most to you?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.