3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On October 5, 2024

If October 5, 2024, has you feeling as though you're being tested by the universe, there's a good reason behind that kind of logic. Saturday's planetary lineup creates tension in our daily horoscopes. Astrologically, we're talking Moon trine Mars, which fosters competition and frustration; sometimes, we will try and fail, and when that happens, we will feel frustrated.

That's not to say that failure is the result of this day's efforts, but it is to say that we are being warned and how to handle it. We may be filled with confidence and expertise, but if the timing isn't right, then our fate cannot be fulfilled according to our expectations.

Advertisement

We, as in Libra, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs, may feel like this day is all about how much we can endure before we finally walk away with our hands in the air. On the same hand, it also means that the old expression 'if at first we don't succeed, then try, try again ...' is at play. So, these three zodiac signs will try and try again until we finally hit pay dirt. Good ol' Moon trine Mars. Nothing like it.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on October 5, 2024:

1. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

When you wake up this morning, the Moon trine Mars tells you that this day will be challenging. If you're a coffee drinker, you'll probably enjoy more than one cup to keep up with the energy coming your way. This day promises excitement, although you may find some of that energy tedious.

First of all, let's get this out of the way: it's a great day, and you'll end the day feeling very accomplished and happy. However, until you get to that place, it will all feel like one big test. Ha ha, universe, you know how to set 'em up, don't ya?

You've been down this road before, and this time teaches you a life lesson you need to know that things like 'tests' never stop. Sure, you can work your way through and around them, but it shows you that if you want something lofty, you'll endure the tests and battles that come with the field.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You feel like you didn't sign up for all this, yet the tests and challenges seem to be all there is for you. You are, by nature, a somewhat peaceful person and enjoy a lazy Saturday when you can. While you can get things done, you prefer to do it all at your own pace. That's where things get sticky on Saturday.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll see that, yes, you most definitely can accomplish your heart's desire, but that the price you need to pay for such achievement is involvement, and that involvement needs your focus right now.

Advertisement

You may push aside all your other plans to work on your desires. Tomorrow isn't waiting for you. What feels like a test of stamina will make tomorrow a breeze. The tests of now makes life easier later on.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

What makes this day feel like a battery of tests that you need to pass to get to the next level, then understand this, Pisces: Moon trine Mars is here to show you that you can get around the obstacles that block you right now. You need to make progress, and the only way you can do so is if you endure the very few tests that you'll be handed on Saturday.

That's the thing about Mars transits: there will be conflict involved that you need to handle. That's not to say, however, that these conflicts won't be bested by you — they will, but you will have to admit they exist to do that. And that's the whole kicker right there.

So, what you can say about this day is that along with the tests will be the victories. Getting to where you want to be will be a hard journey, you will get there and feel amazing when you arrive. Yes, there will be tests, Pisces, and yes, you will pass them all.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.