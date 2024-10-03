3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On October 4 During The Scorpio Moon

Who will be the luckiest zodiac sign this Friday? October 4 brings us cause for celebration. We get luck and the confidence to make that luck last a long time. When we look to astrology for answers in our horoscopes, it's easy to see how the Scorpio Moon brings in the good stuff.

During the Scorpio Moon, three zodiac signs may find that the kind of luck we get isn't the surprise kind but more along the lines of something we created for ourselves because we could read the room. This kind of empathy and sensitivity is a common reaction to the influence of the Scorpio Moon.

Advertisement

We should go with our gut feeling and try new things. Luck is definitely on our side, so that should give us a bit of nerve and a vision of success. Can we do this today? Yes, we can.

Three luckiest zodiac signs on October 4, 2024:

1. Aries

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Ah, so this is what it's like to feel lucky. That's what you'll be saying by the end of the day, as you'll see that October 4, is no ordinary run-of-the-mill day for you, Aries. Because you are used to sticking with something, you are also used to seeing both failure and success, which you somehow use to your benefit.

However, during the Scorpio Moon, luck seems to follow you everywhere, even if you weren't expecting it. Whatever you've done to create such a positive environment for luck to flourish should not surprise you when it manifests as great good fortune.

Still, you will be happy to know that good things happen to you and that during the Scorpio Moon, it's easy for you to focus on creating even more. And what's better about this transit is that it allows you to see everything in your life as positive and promising.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What makes you feel as though October 4 brings good luck is the idea that you feel what others feel. Because you are highly empathetic, you want others to be happy. When you sense that they are, so are you, and so it goes.

What feels so lucky for you during the Scorpio Moon has all to do with the idea that you are happiest when those in your life are safe, secure, loved, and happy. Friday will warm your heart and give you hope. You have wanted hope for a long time, and October 4 seems to bring you face-to-face with it.

Advertisement

Not to mention that during the Scorpio Moon, you are particularly attractive in all ways, so don't be surprised if you've got a fan club of admirers who all seek you out and wish to help you along your way. Nothing stalker-ish, just a supportive group of helpers, all here to accompany you on your journey towards happiness.

3. Scorpio

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luck comes to you in a very specific way, as the Scorpio Moon is here to show you that if you believe strongly enough in what you want to see manifest in your life, it's easily acquired. You will see one of these wishes come true for you...which is why it's so specific.

This is a very lucky day for you, and you appreciate it, too. You aren't swayed by emotions now but perceptive and empathetic. While you don't take it in, you can sensitively work your magic with other people. So, this works out for you because, by paying attention to the needs of someone close to you, you create great luck for yourself.

In a way, it's about giving, and you are a giver, Scorpio. Luck comes to you as a feeling of gratitude; you are happy that you can help someone else, and you can't think of anything that would make you happier. Luck, win your world, means a day filled with gratitude and happy thoughts.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.