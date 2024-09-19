5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On September 20, 2024

Leaning into your inner power is the theme for five zodiac signs blessed with great horoscopes on Friday, September 20, 2024. Jupiter in Gemini and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn stand out as cosmic influencers. The former reveals the need to think big about your social circles and definitions of friendship. The latter reminds us that a slower pace is always more beneficial when exploring something new or stepping out of your comfort zone.

Finally, Moon in Taurus urges us not to do too much on Friday. They do say TGIF! So carve out some time for relaxation and the simple pleasures of life. Then watch as something wonderful occurs.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on September 20, 2024.

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 8 p.m.

Pisces, the time has come for you to make a choice. Will you trust your heart and intuition or allow peer pressure to take over? The former will lead you to your blessings. You are encouraged to think more rationally about your place in the world today and the dynamics between you and your teammates, whether at work, play, home, or elsewhere. Positive interactions will lead to joy and fulfillment. So, make sure to steer clear of toxic forces.

2. Leo

Best zodiac signs for Leo to hang out with: other Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, love can make the whole world go 'round. Will you lean into it and allow the cosmos to trigger a personal transformation? Or will you let fears hold you back? Ground yourself by breathing deeply; you will know what to do and how to stride forward with strength. You are also encouraged to be your happy-go-lucky self on Friday. There's something supremely healing about such a state. Watching a goofy movie with your significant other can do this for you, too!

3. Cancer

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to hang out with: other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Friday's energy is about striking the right balance between your head and heart. Most of you may think you already do that, but there's a space for growth and transformation here. You will discover your blessings on this oddly satisfying journey. Just remember: it's always great to look forward to a little treat after a ton of hard work or activities that push you out of your comfort zone. Set a goal for yourself for the rest of the week and a reward aligned with the effort. It's always good to celebrate the small wins!

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to hang out with: other Scorpios

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m./p.m.

Scorpio, you are wonderful exactly as you are, but you may not understand some of your motivations at this time. It's mainly because of Pluto retrograde, but there are a few other astrological forces murking up the water, too. Your cosmic gift of the day will be a small glimpse past this murkiness to the treasures hiding within you. Meditation or journaling can help you gain more clarity. While you are experiencing all this spiritual stuff, just make sure to stay on top of your responsibilities. The right balance is where your physical and spiritual self are well-aligned and fit seamlessly together.

5. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to hang out with: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 5 p.m.

Aries, the time has come for you to acknowledge exactly how powerful you are and what you are capable of. Let go of the self-sabotage and the negative self-talk! The cosmic forces are here to help you walk into your next life era. You are also encouraged to set strong boundaries at this time. Practice will make you perfect, so don't be disheartened if you sometimes falter and give in. The more you stay true to yourself, the easier it will be to stride forward confidently and succeed in life!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.