2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On September 20, 2024

Two lucky zodiac signs will experience amazing abundance on September 20, 2024. As this is the first Friday after the Full Moon Eclipse in Pisces, you can bet your sweet stars that these two zodiac signs are in for a cosmic rollercoaster of excitement and eye-opening moments. Friday will begin with the Moon in Taurus forming a minor aspect with Mars, igniting our drive and passion to chase after the dreams that light up our hearts.

Shortly after, the Moon and Uranus will team up, which may open the door to some very unexpected yet pleasant surprises in how we show up for ourselves. Later in the afternoon, the Moon will also team up with Pluto, which may bring on some intense emotional revelations that could shake up our usual ways of thinking.

Thankfully, the Sun comes in to help with a minor aspect of the Moon to save the day and set up a harmonious tone that'll help you navigate any challenges with a creative spunk. Just keep an eye on the Sun’s opposition to Neptune later today, which could blur boundaries and sprinkle in a touch of confusion that leaves us feeling a bit lovestruck.

Overall, today promises a rich blend of energetic motivation, emotional depth, and transformative potential — encouraging us to embrace change and trust in the abundant cosmic journey unfolding before our very eyes. So, let's see which two zodiac signs are set to bask in the glory of the cosmic energy on this fine Friday evening, shall we?

Two lucky zodiac signs experience abundance on September 20, 2024.

1. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Virgo, today may feel like you’ve stepped onto the set of "Twilight," diving into a world of deeper meaning and mystery. Everything carries a richer, more intense vibe right now, and you're probably craving more emotional depth in your interactions. As you move through your day, you may find yourself drawn to connections and experiences that truly resonate with your soul.

Whether with your significant other, best friend, or boss, you’re operating at peak precision, ensuring every detail is perfect, every emotion validated, and no issue goes unresolved. You’re not just performing your usual Virgo “acts of service” — playing emotional 3D chess, navigating complex feelings like a pro.

Although this can be a powerful time, be cautious not to let intense emotions cloud your judgment. Instead of putting yourself out there socially, focus on reflecting, analyzing your current circumstances, and seeking what truly resonates with your deeper self. For the next few days, channel your moody energy into something more productive.

Remember, you don’t need to perfect everything to attract positivity. Embrace the richness around you without feeling the need to control every moment, and abundance will flow effortlessly into your life.

2. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Pisces, today you're swimming in a sea of limitless abundance! It’s as if the universe just handed you a magical mirror and said, “Time to embrace your true brilliance, starfish!” Whether switching up your style, refreshing your vibe, or revealing a side of your personality no one’s seen before, the stars encourage you to prioritize yourself — completely guilt-free.

You’ve been gliding through everyone else’s currents, but now it’s your moment to shine like the rare pearl you are. This is your chance to make waves with a daring new look or step into the spotlight like the musical prodigy you were born to be (figuratively speaking, of course)!

Your emotional depths are overflowing with positivity today, making connecting with others on a soul level effortless. Still, don’t be surprised if you need a little “mer-me time" to recharge. The universe gently guides you toward balance—celebrating your individuality while sprinkling kindness and compassion in all your interactions and relationships.

Remember, Pisces, putting yourself first is an act of self-love, not selfishness. So, get ready to sail on your path confidently, knowing that your true tribe will ride the waves with you as you dive into this exciting new chapter of your life!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.