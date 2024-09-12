What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 13, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for September 13, 2024. Today, the Moon and Sun are in earthy signs for the third day. This grounded energy is the perfect time to work on goals related to wealth building. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are encouraged to focus on business networking and investing in property or real estate types, from baseball cards to housing or commercial assets. In contrast, Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) and Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) should pivot toward personal development and growth. Friday's energy is best for fire signs that want to map out their schedule or write a business strategy.

The tarot card for Tuesday is the Hermit, representing the energy of the Virgo Sun. Turn inward to get insight into your heart's desires to provide clarity and focus in your day. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on September 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Know the value of things, Aries. Today, pay attention to how you invest your time and energy. Will a project provide you joy or financial gain? Will a relationship be lasting or sweep away loneliness? You want to think about what you're doing so you can make the most use of your time. It's too easy to lose track of time and think you have some to spare, but wisdom invites you to be more deliberate today.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Try not to judge others. It's easy to see how you may have done something better or differently, but you aren't aware of what others face behind closed doors. Today, the 'don't judge lest ye be judged' motto is a warning to practice empathy, even if you do believe you could have done something better.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Count your blessings. You have a lot to be thankful for, and while you often consider your benefits in life writing your blessings down can help you to remember them more clearly. Be intentional with gratitude today. Aim to remember each blessing you experience to provide hope and a positive perspective.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Be patient with yourself and others. This day may feel demanding. You may be under a significant amount of pressure to get work done, and you may even find it difficult to keep up at some point. Be open and honest about the workload rather than try to do everything yourself. Ask for help if you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Wipe away your tears, Leo. This day marks a fresh start to a life you are proud and happy to experience. You may meet someone new and feel sparks fly. Perhaps you will get a job offer you want, and it ends a miserable working situation or lack of work. A new beginning provides you with a lovely opportunity to start over again and do things in a way you've always hoped you could. Rather than cling to what you know because it's familiar, embrace the chance to start over again.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Relax. If you are under pressure to solve a problem or figure out a new angle for a work-related project, try resting. Giving your body and brain a chance to unplug will allow it to provide you with all you need. A relaxed mind is an inspired one, so allow yourself space to unwind and detach for the sake of self-care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

One personality trait you have going for you is your ability to detach from problems and set your ego aside emotionally. Today, that skill set is beneficial, as this tarot card recommends letting go of things you can't control and then turning toward what you can.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You can make your dreams come true, but you have to decide how and when to do so. You may be at a point in your life where your goals feel impossible to reach. They can be attained, but it will take a strategy. Don't give up until you've tried to put a plan in place, stuck to it diligently and measured your growth over some time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

What you invest in will provide you with a reward. You understand the laws of nature including cause and effect, so it will not surprise you to hear that what you desire is possible, but it does require you to put in the time.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Prepare yourself mentally. You're about to take an uphill climb, and it may be super tempting to quit when things get tough. If you give up, you'll have to start from the beginning again. Don't lose your momentum if you can avoid it. Instead of taking the easy route out, try your best to finish what you've started.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You may not love money, but you'll like what it can do for you. So, today, pursuing a new revenue stream is a priority item. You may start a new business adventure with a friend or research ways to start a side gig. Whatever situation you're in today, finances and the aim of monetary security will be involved.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Be flexible in your thinking. Listening to other people's ideas can be enlightening, even if you disagree with them. Before you shut down a conversation due to differences in opinion, consider how much you can learn from hearing an opposing POV. Being open may bring you closer to others and enhance your relationship long-term.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.