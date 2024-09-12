5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 13, 2024

Lean into happiness and watch your life transform on September 13, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes this Friday — namely, Libra, Leo, Capricorn, Cancer, and Virgo. But the rest are urged to know what's in their heart, too.

With Mercury in Virgo opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces standing out as the cosmic benefactors, we are once more urged to strike a balance between what brings us peace and what enables us to grow and transform.

Sun in Virgo adds more weight to this message by reminding us that the world has many people living in it with diverse ways of doing the same things, each being equally acceptable. This energy calls on you to let your intelligence and creativity lead you on your path (after all, Virgo is ruled by Mercury), even if your choices seem strange to specific individuals.

Finally, with Moon in Capricorn also highlighted here, let your dreams guide you and don't throw in the towel when the going gets tough. You have immense power within you that's waiting to be tapped in. Meditation can bring you closer to that. Let's focus on Libra, Leo, Capricorn, Cancer, and Virgo.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 13, 2024.

1. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Libra to work with: other Libras

Best time of the day: 11 am

Friday's energy is wholesome and full-bodied. Allow yourself to relax into it, and you will find your soul rejuvenating like never before. Just try to steer clear of too many anxiety-inducing situations or crowded locales, as they may clash with this energy.

If you feel called to, meditating with a guided track can also be beneficial on this day. It's even better to do so after a relaxing bath with scented candles, perfuming the space where you meditate. “Meet your soulmate” is a good theme on this day as it will allow your soul to astrally connect with your true soulmate, wherever they may be.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Leos to work with: other Leos

Best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, the energy on Friday will have an odd effect on you. Remember: you are on the best horoscopes list, so even if you feel triggered throughout the day, there's a method behind this madness. It's the cosmos coming through to help you heal so no one can take advantage of your weak points to defeat you.

Because of this, self-care is highlighted very prominently for you today (and in the days to come). So prioritize your well-being and set strong boundaries! Your food will also impact you, so aim for self-care even in this arena.

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Capricorns to work with: Leo & Pisces

Best time of the day: 11 am

Capricorn, the energy on Friday for you is all about being social, fun-loving, and embracing the spotlight to your best capacity. That's where you will discover your blessings! So step out of your comfort zone and make the day the best. As long as you are confident, everything will be golden.

Your career is also being highlighted here. So, if you wish to channel this strong force into your career goals, do it without regrets. You will strike off more milestones than you can anticipate. Plus, it will come with respect for your efforts and accomplishments.

4. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Cancers to work with: other Cancers

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Cancer, take it easy on Friday and allow yourself to relax and go slow. You will discover hidden blessings in the most astonishing places if you do. Some of you may even be inspired creatively, thus giving you the boost to make something extraordinary.

Additionally, food is highlighted here as an area where you can bring more positivity. So let your heart guide you on what to put on your plate, and trust the nudges of your body. A relaxed and peaceful essence is called for here.

5. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Virgos to work with: Pisces

Best time of the day: 3-4 pm

Virgo, the energy on Friday is beautiful and charming for you. Trust your heart and do what you want to do. That's how you will unlock your blessings.

This also means you need to be vigilant about obligations and peer pressure. They can get in the way of this energy. So be mindful, and you will be able to sidestep the things that feel like a lead weight in your psyche.

Some of you will also benefit from self-esteem-boosting exercises, like gratitude journaling, positive affirmations, or even a healing meditation. It will have a direct impact on your confidence and self-belief, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.