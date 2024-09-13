The 5 Zodiac Signs Destined To Have The Best Weekly Horoscopes September 16 - 22

Eyes on the prize, and you shall have it all! That's the energy and theme for the zodiac signs with this week's best horoscopes between September 16-22, 2024. The five astrological signs start the week on a powerful note with a Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse on September 17. Watch out for some massive fluctuations in energies. And make sure not to do any manifestation rituals on the lunar eclipse day, as eclipses often create unexpected events alongside what you desire.

The weekend will be highly potent, too, with the Sun entering Libra on September 22 and kicking off Libra season. Venus will enter Scorpio on the same day, and the juxtaposition of the Libra and Scorpio energies will create some intriguing outcomes, especially in romance and relationships. As that's also officially the first day of autumn (in the Northern Hemisphere), it will also be a time to celebrate the start of the new season!

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes September 16-22, 2024.

1. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Aries, the energy this week for you is very poignant. Set your sights on what you truly want and it shall be yours. The cosmic forces are rooting for you strongly at this time. The first half of the week, especially, will be a period of success, big advances, milestones checked off your list, and more. The second half calls on you to create a counter-balance by leaning more towards love and camaraderie with your dear ones. Whether romantic or platonic, let quality time be the guiding principle here. Only extraordinary experiences await if you do!

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Leo, the energy this week for you is all about knowing your heart and making the most of your talents without self-sabotage or fears holding you back. Each day will add fresh bricks to the grand goal you wish to conquer or build. The second half of the week cautions you against complacency or allowing naysayers or critics to dissuade you from your path. Not everyone will understand what you are attempting to create or build. But as long as you have a strong resonance with that path in your soul, you'll know it's the right one for you. The cosmic forces have got your back!

3. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Virgo, the energy this week for you is all about maintaining the right balance between your head and your heart. If you can do this, especially in the first half of the week, you will find your blessings in the most unexpected places. For some, this will also include being mindful of red flags in your personal environment and sometimes even within yourself that may hinder your growth. The second half of the will depend on the actions taken in the first. So if everything unfolds beautifully, you will find a lot of opportunities to engage with your loved ones here and also do more for your personal goals. Continue to maintain the right balance between your head and heart and the positivity will extend into the next week too.

4. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, the energy this week for you is bold and beautiful. The first half calls on you to act with love and compassion wherever you can, and to look at the bigger picture when addressing the world and thinking about your dreams. Journaling can definitely help with the latter. The second half will be more strange for you. Your fears will suddenly come to the surface and clamor at you to engage with them. Suppressing them, though, will be counterproductive. Be brave instead and engage with them directly. You will unlock hidden blessings on this path.

5. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Pisces, the energy this week for you is full of mirth and delight! Lean into this and you will attract only the best experiences for yourself. The first half of the week will be almost celebratory, even if you don't know how it will come to that. Prepare to be surprised in the best way possible as you cross some major milestones. The second half of the week is up in the air for now. You get to write your own destiny here and make it a masterpiece. So be intentional about what you truly want so you can bring your wishes to life and tune into joy!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.