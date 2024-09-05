5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On September 6, 2024

The energy on Friday, September 6, 2024, has so much in store for the collective! Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under the influence of Saturn retrograde and Venus in Libra, but the rest of us will thrive when as we let our eccentric genius come out and play. First, as it's TGIF day, Venus in Libra reminds us that it's possible to look cool while doing the hard stuff if we stop paying attention to the stereotypes altogether.

Moon in Libra adds another layer to this message by revealing the importance of clear communication and boundary setting. It's time to do what resonates in your soul without getting sidetracked by naysayers who try to force you to conform. Why bother with them when they get in the way of creativity, imagination, ingenuity, and transformation?

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on September 6, 2024.

1. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: Another Pisces

Pisces's best time of the day: 7-8 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday for you is all about knowing what you want for your life (even if it's just for the next few years) and setting intentions along those lines. That's how you channel your cosmic blessings where they need to go. A candle ritual can help you with this, too. Just make sure not to leave any flame unattended!

You are also encouraged to carve out some time on this day for dancing. Whether at the club with friends, in your living room alone (or with your bae), or out in the rain, something about dancing will further unlock the positive flow of energies and your innate intuition.

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to hang out with: Pisces & Virgo

Cancer's best time of the day: 11 am

Friday's energy is fabulous for you! Be prepared for some major fun and camaraderie wherever you go. The universe will surprise you, too, in more ways than one on this day, especially in the area of socializing and career.

You are also urged to keep it simple at this time and focus more on what makes you feel supported, whole, good, and uplifted. Well-being and self-care are something to focus on, even in the heady rush of life and relationships.

3. Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to hang out with: Virgo

Scorpio's best time of the day: 12 pm

Scorpio, sometimes the best thing that can happen may not feel the best. That's your message and hidden blessing for Friday. Some of you have allowed false friendships to take root in your life. If you aren't mindful and don't actively seek to steer yourself away, you may find them blocking your good energy through critical comments or subtle actions that tear your confidence.

This is also being highlighted in the area of love. Sometimes, a relationship is not as much of a star-crossed romance as one may believe. It may be a glaring sign of incompatibility. Trust your gut on where it's nudging you, and maybe journal about it to get better clarity and deeper insights.

4. Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Taurus to hang out with: other Tauruses

Taurus's best time of the day: 3-4 pm

Friday's energy is robust and sturdy for you, Taurus! You are urged to trust your counsel and know your mind. The cosmic currents are flowing in your favor, enabling you to make the most of the opportunities and helping you avoid toxic forces that don't wish to see you succeed.

For some of you, your hopes and dreams for the long term are highlighted. One day, it's perfectly OK to realize that what you wanted in the past is no longer something you wish for because of new knowledge and personal growth. That doesn't mean you have given up. Focus on your new goals, and you will realize that life and growth go hand in hand.

5. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo to hang out with: Other Leos

Leo's best time of the day: 5-6 pm

Leo, the energy on Friday has a workaholic bend for you. Your day's cosmic blessing comes to you if you push yourself a little further than usual. You will be pleasantly surprised to accomplish much more than you can imagine. You'll mark a few milestones, too.

Work may get in the way of socializing, so make a choice that resonates strongly with your goals. Carve out some time for self-care and relaxation by the end of the day. Self-care will balance the extreme efforts in other areas of your life and help you stay inspired for the rest of the week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.