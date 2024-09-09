5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve Between September 9 - 15, 2024

Five zodiac signs will see their relationships improve the week of September 9, a preparation period for the Pisces eclipse later in the month.

While change is brewing (and you’re likely feeling excited about this chance to begin anew!), it’s important to practice being where you are. On Monday, September 9, Mercury will re-enter Virgo now that it has stationed direct. Themes from the end of July and early August will likely resurface in your life, but you will begin seeing things differently. While it may not always be welcome to review themes from the past, it is necessary — especially as the upcoming eclipse will be opposite Mercury, inviting you to realize just how much knowing what you want determines how you manifest it.

While you are focused on reviewing and dealing with momentous events that occurred over the last few months, the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will rise on Wednesday, September 11, offering a moment of hope and the courage to see the truth. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius will help you approach what Mercury in Virgo asks you to readdress, but with the divine trust that romantic matters may turn out differently and even better than you had imagined.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships significantly improve between September 9 - 15, 2024

1. Pisces

On Monday, September 9, Mercury will return to Virgo in its post-retrograde phase, giving you a chance to address what occurred at the end of July and early August. You’ve been rather quiet lately and may have even shut your heart down in fear of being hurt. But, when someone you love comes forward and wants to talk, you need to create the space for it. You don’t have to make any immediate decisions, but with how much you care about this person, you at least need to hear them out.

While you have been holding space and getting back to focusing on your own life, it is important not to write off a particular romantic connection, especially if you have genuine feelings for them. The ending of this story is still being written. Part of being able to build a lasting connection is being able to show up for the tough times — but to do that, you need to trust yourself as you work to create a new and healthier relationship.

2. Gemini

Your work and patience are finally starting to pay off, dear Gemini. As much as it’s been challenging to hold space and allow this process to play out, you are now reaching the point where you will be given the new beginning in your relationship that you’ve been hoping for. But part of this new beginning is also realizing that you can write your own rules for love.

Let the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, September 11 be that beacon of hope that allows you to start investing in a new beginning. This won’t just come automatically, but is something you must choose and put energy into creating. But to do this, you must remember that your intuition is always leading you where you are meant to be. You are the only one who can know for sure if this relationship is meant to last, but giving yourself to make up your own rules is part of that process.

It can be challenging to reign in all your thoughts and know which path to choose, but maybe this time is more about creating a path of your own.

3. Capricorn

Just because you may feel like you’ve hit a rut in the romance department, Capricorn, doesn’t mean you have to remain there. Life can get busy, especially with full social schedules, work, and everything else that demands your time and attention. Luckily, on Thursday, September 12, Mercury in Virgo will align with Mars in Cancer, creating an opportune time to infuse some fresh energy into your romantic relationship.

Virgo rules all matters of luck, travel, and adventure, while Mars in Cancer helps motivate you to build deeper emotional fulfillment and feel dedicated to doing whatever it takes to improve your relationship. Remember that you don’t have to (nor should you) wait for anything to be wrong before paying more attention to the power of the small moments and becoming more conscious about how you express your love for your partner. This would be an incredible time to get away, even for an overnight or weekend. But if not, you can also bring the adventure home by simply being willing to get creative about how you spend quality time together and being open to a deeper love.

4. Aries

You will receive a dose of luck in your journey to improve your romantic relationship on Saturday, September 14 as Venus in Libra positively aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. Jupiter rules all matter of luck, but also expansion. In Gemini, it points you toward realizing two different paths are available to you: approaching love as you have before, or choosing to do it differently.

Your partner isn’t expecting you to be perfect, and you likely will be surprised by what a difference even just a bit of extra effort makes. This impact of your effort is intensified with Venus in Libra in your house of relationships, representing the theme of partnership and teamwork. While the current state of your relationship perhaps puts more on your shoulders than your partner's at the time, that doesn’t mean that it won’t take both of you putting in effort and understanding to turn this connection around. When you learn what it means to approach love as a healthier and better version of yourself, you will also see why choosing the path of newness makes all the difference.

5. Taurus

In moments of extreme personal growth, the issue isn’t always your relationship, but more how you process it all, Taurus. You have gone through a transformation phase where your beliefs, what is important to you, and how you operate within a relationship have all shifted.

Once Mercury returns to Virgo on Monday, September 9, you will be able to not only have significant conversations with your partner, but also understand more of what you need to talk about in the first place. Part of this is because Uranus stationed retrograde in your sign of Taurus on September 1, so you are naturally more introspective around this time regarding the process of transformation that you have been going through. Once Mercury shifts into Virgo in your house of marriage, expression, and joy, you will be able to merge the two together and better understand that you just needed time to figure out how to grow the relationship to the next level.

Pay close attention to what you define as commitment and what that type of relationship looks like. You may need a bit more expansion, freedom, and reciprocity in your connection than you previously settled for. Not only will this help you feel more aligned with this connection, but it will also give you the room to keep growing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.