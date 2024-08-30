5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 31, 2024

A beautiful day is ahead of us with undertones of love, kindness, and peace on Saturday, August 31, 2024! As the last day of August with a few major astrological transits waiting to roll in on September 1, this day may feel more monumental to the collective than usual, even if we cannot put our finger on what exactly we are feeling.

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this, but the rest are encouraged to make this day as positive as possible before major retrograde action kicks in the following day.

With Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius' relationship with Moon in Leo primarily highlighted as beneficial for Saturday, the best way to honor this day would be to realize you always have the power to change your destiny even when it feels you don't. Ground yourself within and be your own eye of the storm. The most unexpected people have moved heaven and earth in history. You, too, have that power within you.

Sun in Virgo adds weight to this message by asking us to trust the process. After all, it always looks like a disaster when one is building a house or renovating an apartment. Only when everything comes together, and the dust is swept away, the extraordinary transformation gobsmacks us.

Finally, with Venus in Libra also highlighted here, it's essential to trust your manifestation powers and not let this window of opportunity pass. What will you bring to life? What would mean the most to you and your well-being? Let's focus on Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Cancer, and Sagittarius.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 31, 2024.

1. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Leo

Best time of the day: 11 AM-12 PM

Aries, sometimes blessings don't feel that way until you realize they were protecting you from something all along. That's your message for Saturday. Lean into it and you will never diminish your self-worth for the approval of those who couldn't care less about you.

For some of you, this blessing may come in the form of a jilt. Maybe even at the altar! Know this: if they hadn't jilted you, you would have to live with toxicity a whole lot longer. This is the North Node coming to your rescue while bringing empowerment along the way.

2. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 3 PM

Pisces, music will do more for your heart on Saturday than everything else combined. So lean into this, whether by visiting a music concert, singing to your heart's content at a karaoke bar, playing the guitar or some other instrument with your friends, or putting your favorite song on repeat. Hidden blessings will reveal themselves on this path.

You are also encouraged to tap into the power of the collective if you are a creative. Crowdfunding success is highlighted for you... but only if you don't sabotage yourself with self-doubts first. However, do trust yourself if you feel your art needs a bit more work before it's ready for such an undertaking.

3. Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best time of the day: 5-6 PM

Aquarius, the delights of the day for you on Saturday will be unexpected but welcome. For some, you will meet an old friend randomly while outdoors. For others, you may get invited to an exclusive social event that you have always wanted to attend. Whatever form this blessing takes, you will benefit the most if you let go of your comfort zone and embrace this unexpected adventure.

You are also encouraged to not second-guess yourself and your talents, especially if you are a creative. Your work will resonate with the right people. Focus on them. After all, romance books are loved by millions and equally hated by millions more. Yet it would be weird if romance authors stopped writing what's clearly loved by so many. It's that pineapple on pizza debate in a different skinsuit!

4. Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best time of the day: 8 AM/PM

Cancer, every time you make up your mind and set your sights exclusively on something on Saturday, you will hit the bullseye. There's no stopping you on this day! That's your cosmic blessing.

So embrace your power and know that your time is now. Destiny is calling, will you answer? You may not be able to take everyone with you to the next level, but that's okay. Everyone must embrace their own destiny and now's your time to do so. Start your day intentionally for maximum impact!

5. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day: 2 PM

Sagittarius, the energy on Saturday for you is truly divine! Lean into what makes you happy and forget about the rest. The cosmic forces are here to support you wholeheartedly. If you feel anxious about relaxing and just enjoying yourself, ask yourself why and journal your answers.

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries and not allow anyone to guilt you into dropping them. The right people will respect what's clearly important to you. The wrong ones will reveal what your gut has known all along.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.