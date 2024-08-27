5 Zodiac Signs With The Beautiful Horoscopes On August 28, 2024

A beautiful day is ahead of us on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Creative people will discover incredible ideas and inspiration in the oddest places as long as they are willing to step out of their comfort zone! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes, but the rest are encouraged to lean into their inner adventurer, too!

First of all, we have a major astrological transit to look forward to on August 28. Mercury retrograde will finally end on this day and Mercury will go direct once more in Leo. When that happens, don't be surprised if you find people suddenly becoming more confident in their ideas and abilities. Karmic retribution will roll out soon for those who treated others badly just because they were experiencing insecurities triggered by the retrograde. It may have happened to you, too, or someone you know.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces adds more weight to this message by reminding us that beliefs can make or break the quality of one's life. So, as Mercury goes direct, make some time to look within. You may discover hidden biases that you absorbed as a child, stopping you from embracing the beauty and diversity in the world. After all, who wants to live in an oatmeal world that's same old, same old?

Finally, Saturn's relationship with Venus in Virgo is also highlighted here as beneficial. So you can pair the above exercise (of looking within) with a second exercise of setting intentions for the near future. Manifestations are only possible when you hold them within your heart. Let's focus on Pisces, Virgo, Leo, Sagittarius, and Scorpio.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 28, 2024.

1. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Sagittarius

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Pisces, the energy on Wednesday for you is truly beautiful and magnanimous. Lean into this and you will find help and support in the most unexpected of places and people. Some of you may meet strangers too who try to uplift you or speak words of compassion when you need it the most. That's your blessing for this day.

You are also encouraged to think about your given name. Names can have power if you choose to give them that. Or names can take away your power if you allow that too. Journal your thoughts on this. It's time to take back control of your life and your name.

2. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 11 am

Virgo, the energy on Wednesday has a pensive quality to it for you. You may not feel this at the moment, especially when triggers and old wounds come to the surface, but the cosmic forces are conspiring to help you heal at this time.

So don't shy away from the clamoring demands of those inner voices and old hurts. You can journal your feelings, fill out a workbook designed as an at-home therapy alternative, or directly converse with a therapist too. It will all aid you to become stronger within, thus paving the path for what's to come shortly.

3. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Cancer & Other Leos

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, let your inner child come out and play! That's the message for you for Wednesday. If you have been sitting on a good idea for a while, prepare to experience a few good inspirations to take them further. Make sure to note down anything you come up with lest you forget!

Also, you are encouraged to lean into your athletic abilities, whatever they might be, and engage with your body fully. Not only will this help ground you and bring patience back into your life, but it will be cathartic for those struggling with anger too. Don't be surprised if your intuitive gifts roar to life after such anchoring work.

4. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to work with: Aries

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Wednesday for you is sweet, gentle, and extra sweet! Yes, that needed to be said twice. So be prepared for some extraordinary experiences and adventures. You are about to level up soon and this day is one of the building blocks to that transition.

Also, if you feel called to, now's a great time to pick up some new role models for yourself. Whether they are fictional characters from myths and legends, real-life famous people who accomplished incredible feats, or people you know from real life who have amazed you with their take on life, now's the time to gather the good and keep them close.

5. Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Aries & Pisces

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Scorpio, the time has come for you to draw a line in the sand. Whatever you choose will impact the next chapter of your life greatly and close you out from the other choice. So be mindful as you make this decision. But don't postpone it any further! You have good energy supporting you right now, so it's the best window to engage with such choices.

You are also encouraged to examine who you consider to be your role models. Sometimes, we may hold someone up in high regard only to realize later that they hid unsavory skeletons in their closet. Such instances open windows for transformation, too. Will you take this chance to grow?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.