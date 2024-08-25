5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 26, 2024

Curious minds and curious hearts will win the day, hands down! That's the energy and theme for Monday, August 26, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under the influence, but the rest are encouraged to let their ideas shine, too.

First of all, we have a major astrological transit to contend with on August 26 — Ceres Retrograde will end on this day, and Ceres Direct in Capricorn will be the norm again. What does that mean for the collective? Only good things! Ceres, after all, is the asteroid of nourishment, motherhood, and care.

Advertisement

So in Capricorn, it will bring out the more positive aspects of working together to achieve big things, whether in the scope of a company, a constructive business, logistics, and farming. The world is more interconnected than we realize, and Ceres in Capricorn is here to add a positive energy to this sphere (despite some Pluto Retrograde also casting its eyes here).

Uranus in Taurus' relationship with Moon in Gemini is also being highlighted as beneficial. So whenever you can, lean into your “weird”. Let your mind think and be creative without censoring yourself. The first few takes may be worth the garbage bin, but you will eventually free your spirit from inner judgments enough to truly wow yourself.

Advertisement

Mars in Gemini adds weight to this message by reminding us that we cannot be inspired if we refuse to engage with the world. Sometimes collaborating with someone is less about the final project and more about the inspiration you can gain from just bouncing ideas off of everyone! Let's focus on Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Aries, and Libra.

The five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 26, 2024.

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancer

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Cancer, the energy on Monday for you is sweet and beautiful. Plus, it's the moon's day, thus your day! Lean into what speaks to you now, whether that's self-care, spending more time with your family and loved ones, or working hard to create a solid future for yourself, and you will find your blessings sprinkled around corners wherever you go.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of your spiritual or religious stance. With Saturn Retrograde exerting a heavier influence than usual, if you are not grounded within, Saturn can create havoc in unexpected ways. Now's the time to search your soul and discover what you seek within. Meditation can definitely help with this, too.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best time of the day: 11 am

Virgo, the energy on Monday has a speedy quality to it for you. Each time you trust your mind and inner capabilities, you will shine. Each time you do the opposite, you will fall short by a small amount that will be endlessly frustrating. That's your true blessing on this day (and the week!).

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to center yourself and connect with your soul for at least half an hour on this day. It's an anchoring technique that will enable you to stand strong despite the strong Saturnian winds impacting the entire collective out of the blue. If you feel called to, journal after a round of meditation. You can capture a lot of deep insights specific to you that way.

3. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best time of the day: 2-3 pm

Leo, the energy on Monday is beautiful and has a fullness to it for you. You will benefit from engaging with your friends, working or collaborating with your colleagues and business partners, and engaging in communal festivities or merry-making. Pick and choose what will bring the most joy to you and then lean into it hard. That's where you will discover your blessings.

You are also encouraged to expand your network and circle of friends at this time. New opportunities and adventures are coming your way speedily. This will enable you to catch them and make the most of it all!

Advertisement

4. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best time of the day: 5-6 pm

Aries, the energy on Monday is absolutely delightful for you! Lean hard into this, and you will have the most beautiful week ahead, not just the day. For most of you, love and friendship will bring your blessings to your doorstep. So prioritize that more than usual, even if Monday is a regular work day. For others, this energy will show you that you are perfect just the way you are because diversity makes the world a beautiful, interesting, and extraordinary place to live in.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to consider your long-term plans. Those of you who want to set up a business or expand an ongoing endeavor may benefit from crowdfunding on Kickstarter and similar platforms, too!

5. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Libra to work with: Virgo

Best time of the day for Libra: 8-9 pm

Libra, the energy on Monday for you has a decisive quality to it but in a unique way. Any decision you make now will have a roll-over impact in the coming days, maybe even weeks. So be mindful as you go about the day because you can seize your destiny now and maximize your blessings.

Just remember: what's the right path for you may not resonate with everyone else, maybe even some of your family members or friends. That's okay. Sometimes, engineers are born in a family of doctors or vice versa. Choose you, and it will all fall into place exactly as it needs to.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.