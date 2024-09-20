Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 21, 2024

On Saturday, September 21, so much of what we've been struggling with simply takes its leave. Astrologically, this occurs due to the presence of Moon trine Mercury square Jupiter. That's a lot of cosmic work going on there, and together, these celestial bodies help three zodiac signs to end their struggle. In terms of how we perceive struggle, we will see that we no longer need to think of hardships this way. Our thoughts become our realities, and this day teaches us not to believe that all we have is struggle.

If you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, you will feel the sensation of lightness. You will realize that something has ended and that this end is exactly what will usher in the new season. You are complete now. You've done your time with challenges, and now it's time to break free from it.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on September 21, 2024.

1. Leo

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's a good chance that the struggle implied here in your particular world has to do with yourself and a romantic partner. It could also branch off into family, as there's a good chance that on September 21, you feel you cannot take it anymore and that something has to change.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury square Jupiter, you'll see that you are at your wit's end and starting to wonder if this struggle is even worth it. Is it? Leo, you may want to use the Jupiter part of this transit to see the big picture; it may be worthwhile, after all.

However, the struggle doesn't need to become a thing, or rather, doesn't need to continue on ad infinitum. If this is your partner we're talking about here, then there's much to consider, but with Moon trine Mercury square Jupiter occurring, the arrows point to communication and a goal for peace. No need for struggle ... talk will do the trick.

2. Virgo

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

For you, the struggle has gone on too long, and you decide to call it quits. You have put up a great fight, but you have realized that if you don't back out now, you'll be engaged in the struggle for the rest of your life. And your life is yours to live, so that choice is clear for you, Virgo.

What makes this day both hard to deal with and liberating is that it involves someone you love. You've struggled to get them to understand you and to show them your love, and none of it seems to be working.

So, why bother pursuing this forever? During Moon trine Mercury square Jupiter, you feel the clock is ticking, and with life being short and sweet, you'd rather focus on the sweet from now on. Struggling to make something work destined to fail is no longer in your interest; that's called adaptable intelligence.

3. Libra

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's a portion of your life that goes directly to supporting something that you're starting to think of as a real struggle. You aren't sure how much longer you can hang on when it comes to this uphill climb, and you're also starting to wonder if it's worth it. Once that kind of thinking enters the picture, there's no backing down.

On September 21, you won't feel like wasting time anymore. While, at one point, you felt trapped, as if the only thing your fate offered you was struggle, not you feel like defying that fate, because you don't necessarily believe it's your destiny any longer. You feel like you want to shift courses.

That's how you're able to use the transit of Moon trine Mercury square Jupiter to your advantage, Libra, because as soon as you decide that this struggle is not only too hard to manage — it's unnecessary, too — you will free your entire life up. The struggle ends for you on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.