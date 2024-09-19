Luck Improves For These 3 Zodiac Signs On September 20, 2024

It would be nice to think that our luck will improve, and why shouldn't it? On September 20, the odds are in our favor, and astrologically, with the help of the transit Sun opposite Neptune, three zodiac signs will see a noticeable difference in their fortune. Sun opposite Neptune shows us that our mistakes are here to learn from. If we are to stir up good luck, we must look to the past to see where we might have done the wrong thing.

Advertisement

Once we learn from our mistakes, we set up a space for ourselves that shows the universe that we are worth taking a chance on. During the Sun's opposition to Neptune on Friday, we may get a lot of attention and praise for what we do, which opens the gates to improved luck.

Luck improves for three zodiac signs on September 20, 2024.

1. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During Sun opposite Neptune, your life will become one big retrospective. You look back over the good and bad times on Friday. Doing so makes you laugh a little and cry a bit. You see where you went wrong and what you did to create success. It's a meaningful day for you, Libra. Friday brings you very good luck because you took the time to see what you are feeling right now and how it works in your life.

This manifests as luck because you have created for yourself a lifestyle that rejects negativity. Reviewing the past works as a life lesson so that you can make better decisions in the future. On September 20, you feel lucky, safe, happy — and smart.

2. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

While much of your time may be spent going over your mistakes and seeing what you can do to redo them, you'll find that so much of your efforts turn into pure luck. By taking responsibility for your past actions, you open up a pathway to the universe and allow for the flow of greatness. You know what you did, and you'll never do again. This is brilliant, Libra, and with the help of the transit, Sun opposite Neptune, you'll find that this is only the beginning. Your luck takes the shape of emotional healing.

The truth sets a person free and nothing feels luckier. Life feels inviting to you at this point. You want to learn more and grow. Now that you have shown the universe that you respect your mistakes for what they are, the universe, in turn, rewards you with good luck.

3. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Your friends have gathered around you to let you know that they have noticed how much you've changed for the better. You have done much self-help and are starting to like where it's all going. What happened in the past may have been dreadful, but you take those lessons and apply them to everyday life. This is how the Sun opposite Neptune brings you good luck, Capricorn. It shows you that your experience positively affected your personal growth.

This Friday feels like a turning point for you, Capricorn. Your luck is improving, and so is your outlook on life. You feel better about yourself now, and so everything gets easier. This kind of self-love makes a difference and opens the door to luck and love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.