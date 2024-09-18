3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Sun Trine Uranus On September 19, 2024

Wishes come true for three zodiac signs on September 19, 2024, a day that brings joy and satisfaction as we have the Sun trine Uranus. Everything that happens under this energy feels like a dream come true.

Three zodiac signs will open their hearts to this astrological transit, in so much as we've been waiting for a sign from the universe that things have made a turn for the better. If that's our greatest wish, then it's a great day because things really have changed for the best.

Advertisement

Perhaps this is the kind of day that shows us that we can go on, and while we have wild fantasies and intensely detailed wishes, what we want most is not to be stressed out or worry, and to know that if we align ourselves with Sun trine Uranus, we, too, can be well on our way to happiness.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on September 19, 2024.

1. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

What you may find interesting about September 19 is how you feel somewhat satisfied about something you never thought possible. This sense of satisfaction is new to you, and you want to embrace it. If you go over how it came to be, you'll see that you're why this wish came true.

Sun trine Uranus shows you that striving and going for things is OK as you enjoy acquiring helpful knowledge. How this may come across as you seeing your wishes come true breaks down very quickly: You want peace in your heart, and you get it. It's straightforward.

You have wished for better days without being too specific, and that's just fine, Gemini, as the general good feeling washes over you this Thursday. You'll see your wishes come true because your wishes were ripe and ready to be harvested during Sun trine Uranus.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's been a long time since you've seen your wishes come true, but you've also learned that everything is timing. Your timing has come through for you on this day, September 19, and due to the presence of Sun trine Uranus in the cosmic sky, you will see that you have not been forgotten.

Not being forgotten makes up so much of your little wish, as you may have come to believe that certain family members don't think of you anymore. Everyone's always busy, and while you don't want to be that guy, you wish they'd pay more attention to you.

Advertisement

This is where Sun trine Uranus flips the scene on its ear so that you know that you are very loved and cared for and that no one has forgotten you, Scorpio. You needn't worry anymore; they were busy, as that's how it goes with people, but they still love you and wish to be near you.

3. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

What you've wished for is not only about to come true for you, but it will be something that will last for the rest of your life if you want it to be that way. During the transit, Sun trine Uranus, you get to see that you're responsible for seeing these wishes through, and because you've been working hard on improving yourself, you get to see how that pans out.

During Sun trine Uranus, your wish for good health is made manifest, as you are now starting to see how all those intense and dedicated efforts paid off. Your wish was to be healthy and agile, and now you get to see that while this doesn't come easy, it does come.

For you, Sagittarius, this enlivens you to the point where you now believe fully in what you're doing and what you've done to get your body and mind to this wholesome place. Continue practicing healthy habits, Sagittarius, as they work well for you. This is how your wish comes true.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.